150 "This or That" Questions to Actually Get to Know Someone

Any interest in breaking the ice and getting to know those around you on a deeper, more significant level? Try entertaining a few "this or that" questions. It's a fun game and it works like this: One person gives the group two options to choose from. Everyone else must answer honestly and without exception. The goal is to walk away knowing a little bit more about everyone in the circle. And if you get derailed, well, that's perfectly fine. Part of the fun is seeing spontaneous conversations evolve out of the game. Below, we've listed some of our favorite questions to ask. We've also divided things up into categories so that you know just what kinds of questions you're dealing with. Now, read on to get started!

"This or That" Questions for Friends

Scary movie or thriller? Pop music or rock music? Family Guy or Bob's Burgers? Online shopping or shopping in-store? Short hair or long hair? Reality TV shows or sitcoms? House party or pool party? Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings? A loyal friend or a funny friend? Free lunch or on-site gym? Bad breath or body odor? Bungee jumping or zip lining? Flats or heels? Singing or dancing? Movie or book adaptations? T-shirts or tote bags? Brunch plans or dinner plans? Road trip or plane ride? Jeans or sweats? Laptop or desktop? Slot machines or lotto tickets? Sparkling water or still water? Baseball or football? Cash or card? Sense of humor or street smarts? Text or phone call? Venmo or split the check? Watching it live or waiting to see it streaming? Irish accent or Australian accent? Big earrings or statement necklace?

"This or That" Questions About Food

French fries or onion rings? Ice cream cone or ice cream sandwich? Hot dogs or hamburgers? Hot coffee or iced coffee? Milk chocolate or dark chocolate? Food truck or restaurant? Sour cream or salsa? Coke or Pepsi? Cow tongue or octopus? Beer or wine? Orange juice or pineapple juice? Pizza or Chinese food? Crème brûlée or tiramisu? Take out or home-cooking? Coffee or tea? Vanilla ice cream or chocolate ice cream? Broccoli or Brussel sprouts? Baked potatoes or mashed potatoes? Iced tea or lemonade? Chicken nuggets or french fries? Healthy food or junk food? American cheese or cheddar? Pressed juice or smoothie? Kale or arugula? Sourdough or focaccia? Chicken or steak? Cherry tomato or sun-dried tomato? Sweet or savory? Manhattan clam chowder or New England clam chowder? Lemon or lime? Burritos or quesadillas? Balsamic vinaigrette or ranch dressing?

"This or That" Questions in "Would You Rather" Format

Would you rather win the lottery or pursue your dream job? Would you rather own a theme park or your own zoo? Would you rather have a rich friend or a best friend? Would you rather watch a funny movie or a documentary? Would you rather visit the International Space Station for a week or spend a week in a hotel at the bottom of the ocean? Would you rather play sports or watch a movie? Would you rather have a personal chef or a personal trainer? Would you rather go out to a bar or stay in for a movie night? Would you rather have 10 siblings or be an only child? Would you rather spend your entire life doing what you love or with the people you love? Would you rather have a photographic memory or an IQ of 200? Would you rather work on a solo project or participate in a team-building assignment? Would you rather be the smartest person in the room or the richest person in the room? Would you rather play a multi-player video game or a single-player video game? Would you rather take a class or give a class? Would you rather always say everything on your mind or never speak again? Would you rather be a kid your whole life or an adult your whole life? Would you rather always be hot or always be cold? Would you rather wear itchy clothes or clothes that are too small? Would you rather go on vacation with your least favorite family member or the worst boss you've ever had? Would you rather get a blister on your foot or a canker sore in your mouth? Would you rather work a desk job or work with your hands outside? Would you rather have no eyebrows or no eyelashes? Would you rather live in Antarctica or the Sahara Dessert? Would you rather be known as a one-hit wonder for a novel or a song? Would you rather have the details of your financial life or your love life be made public? Would you rather have 12 children or no children? Would you rather have x-ray vision or magnified hearing? Would you rather go on vacation with friends or with your spouse?

"This or That" Questions for Kids

E-learning or classroom learning? Computer game or board game? Wonder Woman or Captain Marvel? Mobile games or console games? Math class or art class? Eating at home or at a friend's house? Shrek or Kung-Fu Panda? Keyboard or piano? Musical or play? Old books or new books? Jokes or pranks? Sticky hair or no hair? Boogers or eye gunk? Toy Story or Cars? Animals or insects? Indoors or outdoors? Read or watch TV? Play alone or play with others? IMAX movie or a 3D movie? Bumper cars or miniature golf? New phone or new computer? Avengers or Justice League? Blue skin or purple tongue? Musical theater or gym class? Animated movie or action movie? Disney or Nickelodeon? Elsa or Anna? Netflix or Disney+? Teacher's pet or homecoming court? School lunch or packed lunch?

"This or That" Questions for Couples

Date night out or date night in? Gifts or quality time? Vacuuming or doing dishes? Cats or dogs? Kids or no kids? Natural face or make-up? Carpet or hardwood floors? History museum or art museum? Bar soap or shower gel? Share drinks or share food? Work for a company or be your own boss? Toilet paper that goes over or under? Nature walk or a trip to the gym? Grandma or Nana? Grandpa or Papa? Van or SUV? Long distance or break up? Early morning or late night? Get married after 15 weeks or wait 15 years? Flowers or chocolates? Hugs or kisses? Massage or cuddle time? Candle-lit dinner or dancing? Dress up or dress down? Lake or ocean? Formal date night or keep things casual? Clean the kitchen in the morning or at night? Outdoor grilling or indoor BBQ? Friends or Seinfeld?

