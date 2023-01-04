Getting the gang together is always fun, but a little structure can take things from good to "hey, I'm actually having a blast here." A few fun games can also help break the ice among guests who have never met. So, we put together a list of party games for your next occasion. Whether you're planning to spend most of your time outside, boozing it up, or preparing for something a little more civilized, we've got you covered!

34 Best Party Games for Adults

Check out the party games listed below. From birthday parties to small gatherings, we've got everything you need to make your next party a success.

Fun Party Games You Can Play Outside

Cornhole

Now here's a classic game for some backyard fun! This one doesn't require tons of equipment, just a handful of bean bags to divide evenly among two teams, and two slanted boards with holes towards the top. While these items are available for sale, many people take the DIY approach and scrape something together on their own.

To play, guests must take turns tossing bean bags at the opposite board, trying to get them through the hole. Even if the bags don't make it through the target, players will also win points for landing them on the platform itself.

Kanjam

Here, players will throw a frisbee at a goal made of two hinged bins. Again, sets are available for purchase, but you can use a number of household items to construct the kits instead. Points go to whichever team throws their freebies through the goal or in the bins. Players are also encouraged to deflect these attempts as they take place. Whoever makes it to 21 points first or hits the "instant win" slot ends the game.

Bocce Ball

For this one, players will roll colored balls towards a smaller ball, or "pallino," trying to get as close as possible. Points go to whoever winds up with the "nearest ball." It's easy to set up and even easier to play, but you will need to buy a set containing all the necessary items.

Giant Jenga

You've probably played this one before, but here's your chance to go bigger. For this party game, players must pull wooden blocks from a tower and place them on the top, trying to prevent things from collapsing. The first player who makes everything come tumbling down loses.

Ladder Golf

This is a fun game that requires players to throw small bolas (two balls connected by a cord) at a ladder with three steps, trying to get each bolas to wrap around a rung. Points are awarded each time they land successfully.

Water Balloon Toss

A proper water balloon toss requires players to stand in a line and take turns tossing a water balloon back and forth, trying not to drop it, and getting farther apart after each throw. The team that tosses the balloon farthest without dropping it wins. While it doesn't cost much to put together, you will need to purchase the water balloons before guests start showing up.

Spikeball

This one requires a small, trampoline-like net which you can find at a local sporting goods store. The set also comes with a small ball, which players will hit off the net and toward their opponents. Points are awarded to whichever team can get it past the players on the other side.

House Party Games for Inside Hangs

Charades

This classic party game involves acting out words or phrases without speaking. After being divided into teams, players will take turns acting out clues while their teammates try to guess what they are trying to communicate. When time runs out, you can switch teams, and start again.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

While sets are available online, you don't necessarily need to spend any money on this activity. Instead, you can write your ideas down on scraps of paper and toss them into a bowl for players to choose from at random.

Pictionary

Similar to charades, this drawing-based game calls for players to take turns mapping out a word or phrase while their teammates try to guess what it is. Players can choose from a variety of categories, such as movies, animals, or famous people.

Truth or Dare

A party game where players take turns choosing between answering a question truthfully or completing a dare. These asks can range from simple things like singing a song to more challenging tasks like completing a physical challenge.

Never Have I Ever

For this game, players will take turns making statements that start with "Never have I ever…" and finish with something they have never done. For example, "Never have I ever been bungee jumping." Players who have done the activity mentioned must take a drink or perform some other penalty. The more risqué you get with this one, the more fun things become.

Two Truths and a Lie

Here, players will take turns telling three statements, with two of them being true and one being a lie. The other players must guess which statement is the lie.

Cards Against Humanity

For this one, players must fill in blank statements with humorous or absurd answers, using cards they have in their hands. The funniest answer wins the round. This one is available in stores or online. Because it does all the prep work for you, it remains a popular option among hosts.

Mafia

Before the game begins, you'll have to secretly assign each player an identity: Some will be townspeople, and others will be part of the "mafia." Those in the mafia will try to eliminate the townspeople without being caught, while the townspeople try to figure out who the mafia members are.

Simon Says

Here's one the kids can join in on, as well. For this game, players must follow the instructions of the leader, or "Simon," as long as the instruction is preceded by the phrase "Simon says." Anyone who follows an instruction that is not preceded by "Simon says" is eliminated. Last person standing wins!

Drinking Games for Your Adult Game Night

Kings

Get ready to revisit your college years! For this card game, players will take turns drawing cards and performing actions based on the rank of the card. Think of things like taking a drink, giving a drink, or making a rule. There are some common rules associated with each card, but you're also free to tailor things as you see fit.

Flip Cup

This popular drinking game kicks off by breaking your players up into two teams. Once the game begins, each member must race to finish a cup of beer by drinking it and then flipping the empty cup onto the table. The cup must land successfully before the next player can begin their turn. The first team to finish all of their cups wins.

Musical Chairs

The game works like this: Players walk or dance around a circle of chairs while music plays. When it stops, players must find a seat fast. Whoever is left standing without a chair is eliminated from the game. Seats are also removed from the circle each round, providing fewer and fewer options for the remaining players.

If you want to spice things up, you can always suggest the players take a drink before the next round. The game continues until there is only one person left.

Quarters

This is a popular party game for adults where players take turns trying to bounce a quarter off a table and into a cup or another designated target. Players who successfully make the quarter into the target can choose another player and request they take a drink.

Cheers to the Governor

Here, players will take turns counting from one up to 21. If anyone misses their mark, they must take a penalty drink and start again. When you finally get to 21, everyone says "cheers to the governor" and takes a drink. Whoever announces "21" also gets to introduce a new rule for a random number. The more rules, the harder things become to follow.

Thumper

For this one, players will take turns pounding their fists on the table and saying a number. The next player has to say whatever number comes next in the sequence, and so on. If a player misses a number or repeats a number, they have to take a drink.

Waterfall

Here, players must take turns chugging a drink. As soon as one person begins, the next person in line must also start drinking. Eventually, the person who kicked things off will put down their drink, signaling to everyone else that it's time to stop. The larger the group, the most impressive the "waterfall" effect becomes.

Flip, Sip, or Strip

This one kicks off with a coin toss. If it lands on heads, the player can choose another player to take a drink. If it lands on tails, the player must take a drink themselves. Things get a little crazy when a player flips three tails in a row, in which case they must remove an article of clothing.

Beer Pong

A classic party game where players take turns throwing a ping pong ball into cups of beer arranged in a triangle on a table. If a ball lands in a cup, the other team must drink the beer. Whoever clears all of the cups on the other side first is considered the winning team.

Dinner Party Games

Name That Tune

Who doesn't like playing music at a party? Mix things up by turning those tunes into a game. Play music for your guests and see who already knows who the artist is. You can go easy on them at first by playing a popular artist, and get more obscure as the game goes on. The first person to correctly guess what song is playing wins.

Would You Rather

Ah, a party classic. For this one, players must choose between two options, both of which are undesirable. For example, "Would you rather eat a bowl of live worms or drink a gallon of spoiled milk?" The other players can also chime in on which option the player would choose.

Sticky Notes

Sticky Notes is a party game that involves writing prompts or statements on small pieces of paper and sticking them onto another player's foreheads. The goal of the game is for players to guess what is written by asking yes or no questions to other players.

The Name Game

You've certainly seen this one before, but here's a refresher for those in need: Ask your party guests to take turns saying a person's name and coming up with a rhyme or word that goes with it. For example, "Sally, Sally bo-bally, banana fana fo-fally, fee fi mo-mally, Sally!"

Questionnaire

This game requires players to fill out a questionnaire about themselves and then share their answers with the group. It can include questions about their interests, goals, and personal experiences. While it's always a fun game to play among friends, it can also help bring those who don't know each other very well closer together.

Celebrity

This is a fun one where players take turns acting out the role of a celebrity, and the other players have to guess who they are. Players can use props and clues to help convey their identity.

Freeze Dance

This is a great game for party guests who like to keep it moving. Thanks to new technologies and AI assistants like Alexa, it's also easier than ever to play. Put on some music and encourage everyone to start dancing around. Pause the music just when people start getting really into things. Whoever fails to "freeze" when the music stops is eliminated from the round.

20 Questions

Whoever is elected to go first must think of a person, place, or thing. The other players will then have to guess what it is by asking yes or no questions. Players are allowed to ask up to 20 questions to try to figure out whatever it is they're thinking of.

Storytelling

Similar to many of the other items on this list, this one doesn't require any props. Instead, players take turns telling a story, with each person adding one sentence at a time. The story can be humorous, dramatic, or anything in between. Players are encouraged to lean on their creativity to come up with unexpected twists and turns.

Movie Quotes

Here, players will take turns saying a famous movie quote while the other players have to guess which movie it is from. Players can choose quotes from a variety of genres and time periods. You can always start with a particular category to make things easier on the other players.

Why Games Make Parties So Much Better

There are lots of benefits to introducing a few fun games during your party. For one, they can help to break the ice and encourage social interaction among attendees, especially if there are people present who may not know each other very well.

Games can also provide a source of entertainment and help to keep the party lively and engaging. At times, they can even help relieve stress and provide a welcome distraction from whatever your guests are going through at home.

Maybe even more importantly—especially when it comes to kids—party games can foster teamwork and collaboration, with many requiring players to work together to succeed.

FAQ

What are the best card games for adults to play at a party?

Card games are always a popular choice at parties. Some folks prefer to stick to the classics like gin rummy or poker, while others are interested in more modern versions. Adult games like Cards Against Humanity or Circle of Jerks are also making frequent appearances at parties.

Are there any good party games for ladies, specifically?

Girls' nights are always tons of fun. If you're looking for an adult party game to play with the ladies, consider one of the following:

Never Have I Ever

Murder Mystery Games

Suck and Blow

Truth or Dare

Code Names

Name That Tune

Two Truths and a Lie

What are some good party games for kids?

Party games are always a good way to keep the little ones entertained during long gatherings. These activities also provide opportunities for them to practice teamwork along with listening and fine motor skills. Some of the most popular party games for kids include:

Musical Chairs

Pin the Tail on the Donkey

Scavenger Hunts

Relay Races

Ring Toss

Tag

Hide-n-Seek

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list of adult party games. Be sure to check back with us soon for more material to share with the ones you love. You can also sign up for our newsletter so you don't miss out on what's coming next!