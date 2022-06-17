While we're no longer in school, it's good to entertain the occasional brain teaser to stay sharp. Studies even suggest that these puzzles can speed up cognitive processing and improve short-term memory. If nothing else, they provide a welcome escape from our daily chores and routines. Below, we've collected 75 riddles for adults to help stump your friends, impress your coworkers, and start flexing those cognitive muscles!

75 Funny, Challenging, and Weird Riddles for Adults

From riddles about love to more challenging teasers, these questions are sure to keep you on your toes.

Easy Riddles for Adults

Riddle: What do you have to break before you can use it?

Answer: An egg Riddle: What is full of holes but still holds water?

Answer: A sponge Riddle: What is always in front of you but can't be seen?

Answer: The future Riddle: What starts with T, ends with T, and has T in it?

Answer: A teapot Riddle: Where is the only place where today comes before yesterday?

Answer: The dictionary Riddle: Alexa has four daughters, and each one has a brother. How many children does she have in total?

Answer: Five children—all four daughters have the same brother Riddle: What do the letter "t" and an island have in common?

Answer: They are both found in the middle of water Riddle: Some say I put doctors out of business. Sometimes I am sour. Other times, I am sweet. You can eat me, and you can drink me. What am I?

Answer: An apple Riddle: Sam's dad has 3 daughters. Two are named Stephanie and Amanda. What's the name of the third daughter?

Answer: Sam Riddle: What has four fingers and a thumb but isn't alive?

Answer: A thumb

Funny Riddles

Riddle: When is a door no longer a door?

Answer: When it's left ajar Riddle: I have four wheels and flies. What am I?

Answer: A garbage truck Riddle: What can you put in a bucket to make it weigh less?

Answer: A hole Riddle: You can you hold me in your right hand, but never in your left hand. What am I?

Answer: Your left hand Riddle: What can you catch, but not throw?

Answer: A cold Riddle: What type of cheese is made backward?

Answer: Edam Riddle: What type of building contains the most stories?

Answer: A library Riddle: People knead me to buy things. What am I?

Answer: Dough Riddle: How many bananas can you eat if your stomach is empty?

Answer: Just one—after that, your stomach is no longer empty Riddle: How can kids drink beer and not get drunk?

Answer: By sticking to root beer Riddle: What gets wet while drying?

Answer: A towel

Hard Riddles for Adults

Riddle: There are two in a corner, one in a room, zero in a house, but one in a shelter. What is it?

Answer: The letter "r" Riddle: A plane crashed on the border of Spain and Portugal. Where were the survivors buried?

Answer: They weren't—you're not supposed to bury survivors Riddle: Poor people have it. Rich people need it. If you eat it, you will die. What is it?

Answer: Nothing Riddle: You walk into a room that contains a match, a kerosene lamp, a candle, and a fireplace. What should you light first?

Answer: The match Riddle: I have branches, but no fruit, trunk, or leaves. What am I?

Answer: A bank Riddle: What is so fragile that saying its name breaks it?

Answer: Silence Riddle: The more of them you take, the more you leave behind. What are they?

Answer: Footsteps Riddle: How do you know that Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune are about to get married?

Answer: They all have rings Riddle: What goes all around the world but stays in a corner?

Answer: A stamp Riddle: A man rode into town on Tuesday and left a few days later on Tuesday. How is that possible?

Answer: Tuesday was his horse's name Riddle: What cuts across cities and fields, but never moves?

Answer: A road

Riddles About Work

Riddle: A man and his boss have the same parents, but they are not siblings. How is this possible?

Answer: He's self-employed Riddle: What does nobody want, yet nobody wants to lose?

Answer: Work Riddle: Why did the invisible man turn down a job offer?

Answer: He just couldn't see himself doing it Riddle: Why did the spider get a job in I.T.?

Answer: Because he excels at web design Riddle: Why is it so easy for elephants to get jobs?

Answer: Because they'll work for peanuts Riddle: What do you tell yourself when you wake up late for work and realize you have a fever?

Answer: Self, I-so-late Riddle: A man was just doing his job when his suit was torn. He died a few minutes later. Why?

Answer: He was an astronaut Riddle: What happened to the beans when they showed up late to work?

Answer: They got canned Riddle: A man is preparing for a business trip. He stops by his office on the way to the airport. The night watchman stops him before he leaves and asks him not to get on the flight. He explains he had a dream the plane crashed and everyone on board died. The man does cancel his trip. And sure enough, the plane does crash, killing everyone on board. He gave the watchman a few thousand dollars for saving his life and then fired him. Why?

Answer: A night watchman isn't supposed to sleep on the job Riddle: People make me, save me, change me, raise me. What am I?

Answer: Money Riddle: What is the difference between a jeweler and a jailer?

Answer: A jeweler sells watches while a jailer watches cells

Math Riddles for Adults

Riddle: When my dad was 31, I was just 8 years old. Now his age is twice as old as my age. What is my current age?

Answer: 23 years old Riddle: The day before yesterday I was 21, and next year I will be 24. When is my birthday?

Answer: December 31; today is January 1 Riddle: It is 9 a.m. now. Josephine studies for 2 hours, takes a bath for 1 hour and then has lunch for 1 hour. How many hours are left before 9 a.m. tomorrow?

Answer: 20 hours Riddle: There is an empty basket that is one foot in diameter. What is the total number of eggs that you can put in this empty basket?

Answer: Just one! After that, it doesn't count as an empty basket Riddle: Which is heavier: a ton of bricks or a ton of feathers?

Answer: Neither; they both weigh a ton Riddle: What is the smallest number that increases by 12 when it is flipped and turned upside-down?

Answer: 86. When turned upside-down and flipped, it becomes 98. Riddle: I am a three-digit number. My tens digit is five more than my ones digit. My hundreds digit is eight less than my tens digit. What number am I?

Answer: 194 Riddle: When someone asks Michael how old he is, he replies, "In two years I will be twice as old as I used to be five years ago." How old is he?

Answer: 12 Riddle: Turn me on my side, and I am everything. Cut me in half and I am nothing. What am I?

Answer: The number eight Riddle: I am an odd number. Take away just one letter and I become even. What number am I?

Answer: Seven Riddle: If two's company, and three's a crowd, what are four and five?

Answer: Nine

Riddles About Love

Riddle: I can break, I can get clogged, I can be attacked, I can be given, I can be kept, I can be crushed, yet I can be whole at the same time. What am I?

Answer: A heart Riddle: What do you call two Italian ants in love?

Answer: Rome-ants Riddle: How come it's so easy to fall in love with a French chef?

Answer: They know how to butter you up Riddle: You see a boat filled with people, yet there isn't a single person on board. How is that possible?

Answer: Everyone is married Riddle: Why did the banker break up with his girlfriend?

Answer: He was losing interest Riddle: What did the paper clip say to the magnet?

Answer: I find you very attractive Riddle: What do snakes give each other when they say goodbye?

Answer: A tiny hiss on the cheek Riddle: I am present at the beginning of love; the start of life and I am the end of evil. What am I?

Answer: The letter "L" Riddle: Most of the time, my color is red, I am beautiful, and everyone loves me, especially ladies. Sometimes I can hurt you. I don't mean it, I am sorry. What am I?

Answer: A rose Riddle: I am a nine-lettered word and rhyme with perfection. People use me as another name for love. What am I?

Answer: Affection Riddle: What can fill a room but takes up no space?

Answer: Love

Word Riddles for Adults