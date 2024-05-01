Sandra Lee Says Weight-Loss Drug Side Effects "Put Me in Bed for an Entire Week"

Sandra Lee is candidly opening up about her experience using weight-loss drug medication. The Emmy award-winning chef and Food Network star recently revealed to Fox News that she isn't a fan of Hollywood's favorite waist-slimming drug after its side effects left her in bed for a week straight. While Lee didn't explicitly call out the weight-loss drug by name, she did say her body never built a tolerance for it.

RELATED: Ex-Ozempic Patient Shares the Side Effect That Won't Go Away.

According to GoodRx, some of the most common side effects associated with weight loss drugs such as tirzepatide (for example, Mounjaro) are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, burping, and heartburn. Those who are using semaglutide injections like Ozempic may also experience nausea, diarrhea, and stomach pain, as well as constipation, according to the drug website.

Although uncomfortable, doctors have assured that feelings of constipation and abdominal pain aren't out of the ordinary. However, they can potentially become chronic and lead to other adverse health effects, as we've learned from other celebrities who have openly shared their experiences with weight-loss drugs.

Most recently, The View's Sunny Hostin revealed she had to quit Ozempic because of "terrible constipation." Similarly, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Fessler had to receive medical attention due to semaglutide-induced constipation. Amy Schumer is another ex-Ozempic user who said the various side effects were not "liveable."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

In Lee's case, the weight-loss drug made her "sick as sick could be." The Food Network star said she was bedridden for several days, prompting her to get off the medication as soon as possible.

"I tried them recently and one of them put me in bed for an entire week," Lee told Fox News Digital while attending The Daily Front Row Eighth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards last weekend.

Lee didn't say how long she'd been using the weight-loss drug before the side effects kicked in but did mention she lost 10 pounds as a result. "And so, I don't know. For every person, it's what their body can handle and tolerate," she reasoned.

But when it comes to her personal wellness, Lee said, "It wasn't for me."

RELATED: Doctor Says Ozempic Raises Certain Health Risks by Up to 900%.

As for her current health journey, Lee shared that she's redirecting her attention to something she's always been passionate about: "mommy meals."

"How to get meals on the table that are healthy and thoughtful for your family in a quick amount of time," Lee described her favorite recipe category. However, the cookbook author believes "it's getting a little bit more elevated" in recent years.

According to Fox News, Lee has a new show on Roku that will focus on this type of cooking. She also told the news outlet that she has "a surprise show to be announced later this summer."

Sign Up for Our FREE Daily Newsletter Be the first to receive tons of amazing, life-changing tips! Sign up This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Best Life offers the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.