90 Inappropriate Jokes That Will Make You Both Laugh and Cringe

There's a time and a place for clean jokes, but we'll admit that sometimes we crave the kind of humor that would be labeled "NSFW." We won't delve too deeply into why we all love inappropriate jokes so much, but it could be that we crave the non-family-friendly jokes that make us cringe as much as laugh. Research, including a 2016 study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, has shown that laughter doesn't just make us feel good, it may also increase our body's ability to fight pain, decrease stress, and even prevent disease. So here are 75 new dirty jokes to make you smile while you wince—which just might be the very thing your head and heart need right now.

Inappropriate Jokes for Adults

My penis was in the Guinness Book of World Records, but then the librarian told me to take it out. What's the difference between a pregnant woman and a lightbulb? You can unscrew a lightbulb. What do you call a guy who cries when he masturbates? A tearjerker. What’s the difference between kinky and perverted? Kinky is when you tickle your girlfriend with a feather, perverted is when you use the whole bird. What’s the difference between a tire and 365 used condoms? One’s a Goodyear. The other’s a great year. A man walks into a doctor's office, sits down, and says, "Now, doctor, this may sound kind of strange, but I have five penises." Taken aback, the doctor asks him, "My God, how do your pants fit?" To which the man replies, "Like a glove." What does the sign on an out-of-business brothel say? "Beat it. We’re closed." What did the banana say to the vibrator? "Why are you shaking? She's going to eat me!" Why did the snowman suddenly smile? He could see the snowblower coming. What's a 6.9? Another great thing screwed up by a period. What do you call a nanny with breast implants? A faux-pair. A doctor walks into the room and tells his patient, "I have some bad news for you. You really have to stop masturbating." The man looks aghast and says, "Oh my God, doc, why?!" The doctor replies, "I'm trying to examine you." Did you hear about the man who was accidentally buried alive? It was a grave mistake. Jack and Jill went up the hill to have a little fun. But careless Jill forgot her pill, and now they have a son. An old woman walked into a dentist’s office, took off all her clothes, and spread her legs. The dentist said, “I think you have the wrong room.” “You put in my husband’s teeth last week,” she replied. “Now you have to remove them.” What do you call a smiling Roman soldier with a piece of hair stuck between his front teeth? A glad-he-ate-her. What does one saggy boob say to the other saggy boob? "If we don’t get some support, people will think we’re nuts." I once saw a one-handed man in a second-hand store. I told him, "I don't think they have what you're looking for, sir." Give a man a plane ticket and he flies for the day, but push him out of the plane at 3,000 feet and he'll fly for the rest of his life. What's long and hard and full of seamen? A submarine. A family’s driving behind a garbage truck when a dildo flies out and thumps against the windshield. Embarrassed, and trying to spare her young son’s innocence, the mother turns around and says, “Don’t worry, dear. That was just an insect.” “Wow,” the boy replies. “I’m surprised it could get off the ground with a cock like that!” What’s the difference between a G-spot and a golf ball? A guy will actually search for a golf ball! If you're walking through the forest and stumble across a dead body, what's the first thing you should do? Check your map, because you're obviously going in circles.

Short Inappropriate Jokes

Having sex in an elevator is wrong. On so many levels. What kind of bees make milk? Boo-bees. Dear NASA: Your mom thought I was big enough.–Pluto What goes in hard and dry, but comes out soft and wet? Gum! Sex is like a burrito, don't unwrap or that baby's in your lap. Did you hear about the man who ran in front of a bus? He got tired. What does a horny frog say? "Rub it." What do women and noodles have in common? Both wiggle when you eat them. What does Pinocchio’s lover say to him? “Lie to me! Lie to me!” Why did the sperm cross the road? Because I put on the wrong sock this morning. Why is diarrhea hereditary? It runs in your genes. My neighbor has been mad at his wife for sunbathing nude. I personally am on the fence. I’ll admit it, I have a tremendous sex drive. My girlfriend lives 40 miles away. Why does Santa Claus have such a big sack? He only comes once a year. What are the three shortest words in the English language? “Is it in?” What do you do if your wife starts smoking? Slow down and use some lubricant. Do you want to hear a joke about my vagina? Never mind, you'll never get it. How do you make your girlfriend scream during sex? Call and tell her about it. What does a vampire do with boiling water and a tampon? Make tea. How do you find a blind man at a nude beach? It isn't hard. What is Moby Dick’s dad's name? "Papa Boner." Why does a mermaid wear seashells? Because she outgrew her B-shells! How does a woman scare a gynecologist? By becoming a ventriloquist. What did one butt cheek say to the other? "Together we can stop this sh*t." What do you call a herd of cows masturbating? Beef strokin’ off! Why isn’t there a pregnant Barbie doll? Ken came in a different box. What do you call a cheap circumcision? A rip-off. What do you call an expert fisherman? A Master Baiter. How do you make a pool table laugh? Tickle its balls. Why does Dr. Pepper come in a bottle? His wife died. Why can’t you hear rabbits making love? Because they have cotton balls. Why don’t witches wear underwear? Because they need a better grip.

Inappropriate Dad Jokes

What did the elephant say to the naked man? How do you breathe out of that thing? How did Burger King get Wendy's pregnant? He forgot to wrap his whopper. What do you call a selfie taken by a man named Richard? A Dick pic. Two men broke into a drugstore and stole all the Viagra. The police put out an alert to be on the lookout for the two hardened criminals. What does a hot dog use for protection? Condoments. A naked man broke into a church. The police chased him around and finally caught him by the organ. What did the letter O say to the letter Q? “Your dick is hanging out!” What’s the difference between light and hard? It’s easier to fall asleep with a light on. Which animal has the largest chest? A Z-bra. What’s the difference between an old bus station and a lobster with a boob job? One is a crusty bus station; the other is a busty crustacean. Want to hear a joke about my penis? Nevermind, it's too long. What did the pirate say when he was asked about the steering wheel in his pants? "Arrrr, it's driving me nuts!" Why was six afraid of seven? Because seven was a registered six offender. What does a robot do after a one-night stand? He nuts and bolts. Why didn’t 1 get together with 3? They weren’t ready to try a threesome.

Just Slightly Inappropriate Jokes

