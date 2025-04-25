100 Sexting Ideas So Hot They'll Melt Your Phone

These days, sexting—or the act of sending explicit messages via text—has become a powerful tool for adult couples to maintain intimacy and excitement. A recent study from Drexel University revealed that, out of 870 adults polled, 80% admit to engaging in some heavy digital flirting within the past year. This practice may have benefits beyond just adding some spice into your relationship: According to a study published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior, half of those who regularly send consensual sexts say it's led to positive emotional outcomes.

When it comes to getting sexting right, a little word and emoji play can go a long way. Here are the steamiest and most creative sexting ideas to melt your phone—and your boo's heart.

What to Know Before You Send a Sext

Before diving into steamy messages, it’s essential to remember that consent and respect are the foundation of any healthy sexting exchange. Just like physical intimacy, digital intimacy requires clear communication and mutual understanding.

What to Do:

Always begin by having an open and honest conversation with your partner about what you're both comfortable with. Establishing boundaries and getting clear consent helps build trust and sets the tone for a more enjoyable experience.

It's best to start slow—test the waters with playful or flirty messages and mirror your partner’s energy and tone as things progress. Think about what turns your partner on and avoid anything that could come off as disrespectful or jarring.

Finally, take care to protect your privacy. Use secure messaging platforms when possible, and keep explicit messages or images off shared devices.

What Not to Do:

Never send explicit photos unless you've both clearly agreed it's welcome. When sent without consent, these images can be a major turnoff—or worse, a breach of trust.

Similarly, don't ever pressure your partner into sexting or continue if they seem unsure or uncomfortable.

Finally, what’s sent in confidence should always stay private. Always double-check you're texting the right person to avoid awkward or damaging mix-ups.

Sexting Ideas for When You're Dating

If you were here, what would we be doing? Guess what I'm not wearing right now... What's your wildest fantasy? Dessert is on me tonight—literally. I've been thinking about seeing you all day. I want you to undress me. Let me show you what I learned in yoga class. Don't wear anything tonight that you don't want ripped off. I had a dream about you. Come over and let's act it out. Come show me if you're as good as I've been imagining. Thinking about all the things I'd do to you is distracting me... Tell me what you like. I just got out of the shower. Are you picturing it? I'm going insane thinking about you. Tonight, I'm in charge. What's your favorite thing I do to you? Me, you, my bed. Tonight? You're so unbelievably sexy. I love the curves of your body. I keep picturing you in my bed. I can't stop thinking about last night.

Best Sexts to Send Him

22. Guess what I’m not wearing…23. I learned a new technique... can I practice on you?24. I have a secret, and it’s about you.25. You looked so good last time I saw you, it’s been stuck in my head.26. I miss the way your hands feel on my skin.27. Tomorrow? I'm going to wake you up. Slowly.28. Just thinking about you gives me goosebumps.29. You have no idea how badly I want to kiss you right now.30. Tell me the dirtiest thing you've ever done. I bet I can do better.31. Everything reminds me of you today—and it's driving me wild.32. The only thing I want for dinner tonight is you.33. You, me, in public. I don't care if we get caught.34. I want to worship you.35. I'm lying in bed thinking about you. Want a visual?36. Tell me what you'd do to me if you had 10 minutes alone with me right now.37. Last night's highlight reel won't stop playing in my head.38. If you knew what I was going to do to you later, you'd leave work now.39. Remember our first time? Let's reenact it later.40. I want you. Now.

Best Sexts to Send Her

41. I can't wait to whisper in your ear all the things I'm going to do to you.

42. I can't get any work done today because I can't stop thinking about your breath on my neck.

43. I wish you were here right now so I could show you what I'm thinking of.

44. Tonight, we're going at it in the shower.

45. I want you to tease me until I lose my mind.

46. I'm fantasizing about you right now.

47. Tell me what you think when you fantasize about me.

48. Nobody can make me feel as good as you do.

49. I want to pick up where we left off last night.

50. You seriously have no idea what you do to me.

51. Cancel your morning plans, because I'm going to keep you up all night.

52. I love the way it feels when you pull my hair.

53. I don't want to wait until tonight.

54. I love the way you touch me.

55. Just imagining your body next to mine gives me chills.

56. Tonight I'm going to kiss every inch of your body.

57. I don't want to rush anything… I want to savor every part of you.

58. I'm imagining my hands slowly sliding up you right now…

59. What are you wearing right now?

60. I’ve got a fantasy about you I haven't told you yet. Want to hear it?

Sexting Ideas For Long-Term Couples

61. You're the only person who could ever get me this hot.

62. Let's go to a bar and roleplay tonight.

63. Let's give the neighbors a show later.

64. I want it bad tonight.

65. You can do whatever you want to me when you get home.

66. I just bought a new toy... wanna play?

67. Close your eyes and picture me touching you.

68. I've been thinking about what I want to do to you all day.

69. Tonight I'm going to tease you until you can't stand it.

70. I want you to relax and let me do whatever you want.

71. I can't wait for you to get home. I'll be waiting for you in bed.

72. I'm thinking about you wearing that fit I like, and it's getting me hot.

73. I thought of something hot I want to try tonight.

74. Last night was ridiculously good. Let's do that again.

75. I just bought something rated R. Can't wait to show you.

76. Tell me how you want it.

77. Let's do it like that time in [insert vacation here].

78. Describe every inch of me you can't wait to touch.

Sexting Ideas for Married Couples

79. Tonight I want to spoil you.

80. It's too bad you're not here right now, because I would be all over you.

81. Let's try something new tonight. Use your imagination because I'm yours.

82. I can't wait to crawl into bed with you and do all the things I've been fantasizing about all day.

83. I'm wearing that lingerie you like just for you.

84. When I close my eyes, I can feel your hand running up my thigh...

85. Guess what I'm thinking. Here's a hint: it involves my tongue.

86. I'm not wearing any underwear. Just thought you should know.

87. Tonight, I'm going to kiss every part of you slowly.

88. You looked so handsome this morning. I can't wait to take off that outfit later.

89. I'm naked and thinking about you. Want a preview?

90. I want to feel you pressed against me.

91. I'm going to have my way with you until you can't take it anymore.

92. I know exactly what you want, and I'm going to give it to you... tonight.

93. I can't wait to be touched by you.

94. You and me are locking our bedroom door tonight.

95. I'm giving you a workout tonight.

96. Pilates class has made me really limber, wanna see later?

97. It's my turn to return the favor this weekend.

98. I'm looking forward to the moment we wrap our legs around each other.

99. You make me want to skip foreplay and dive straight into you.

100. You're still the hottest thing I've ever seen after all these years. Meet you in bed later.