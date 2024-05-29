 Skip to content
30 Huge '80s Bands You Totally Forgot Existed

Big success in the '80s couldn't stop these bands' spotlights from fading like acid-washed jeans.

By Sage Young Charlie Duerr
May 29, 2024
By Sage Young Charlie Duerr
May 29, 2024

Oh, the '80s. Depending on who you ask, the fashion, music, and other pop culture trends that defined the decade are remembered today either with genuine fondness or deep-rooted disdain. After all, teased hair, neon leg warmers, and quirky synth-pop aren't everyone's cup of tea. But no matter where you stand, you have to admit that the decadent '80s had a look, feel, and, most importantly, sound all their own. And that includes the best (and sometimes forgotten) '80s bands.

Whether you were a budding musician or a veteran recording artist in the '80s, it seemed that there was a collective decision to head to the local pawn shop to trade in your guitar for a synthesizer, keyboard, or something else without strings. This resulted in a frenetic style of popular music in the '80s that was varying degrees of groundbreaking, embarrassing, and just plain confusing. You probably have a few artists in mind that fit one or maybe even all of those criteria, but we're betting you don't know all of the '80s bands, duos, and groups who had massive mainstream success in the decade. Read on for 30 huge bands from the '80s you probably forgot about.

1
Club Nouveau

album cover of club nouveau lean on me
Warner Bros.

In the ashes of his previous project, Timex Social Club, record producer Jay King formed this California R&B band—French for "new club"—in 1986. Combining elements of funk and disco that translated to success on the Billboard charts, the band had a handful of hits, including "Why You Treat Me So Bad" and a cover of the Bill Withers' classic "Lean of Me." But, after some lineup changes in the late '80s, Club Nouveau lost steam and broke up shortly thereafter.

2
Vixen

vixen "edge of a broken heart" album cover
EMI Manhattan

This all-female metal band was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1980, when lead guitarist and founding member, the late Jan Kuehnemund, was still in high school. After relocating to Los Angeles in the mid-'80s, Vixen quickly made a name for themselves and scored a record deal with EMI. The band's debut album produced a couple of hits—"Cryin'" and "Edge of a Broken Heart"—but its follow-ups failed to keep the momentum going. Though the group soldiered on into the '90s, Vixen's brand of in-your-face rock 'n' roll was one best enjoyed in the pre-flannel decade when they began.

3
Lipps, Inc.

Lipps, Inc. Funkytown album cover
Casablanca

What more needs to be said other than this is the band that gave us the dance floor staple "Funkytown"? In a Minneapolis music scene that had only just begun to take shape, Lipps, Inc. became outliers in 1980 when the group released the now-iconic disco track as the second single off their debut album. It shot straight to the top of the charts, where it remained for a full month.

4
Swing Out Sister

album cover of swing out sister's it's better to travel
Mercury

With their 1987 hit "Breakout," this synth-y British pop trio broke out of obscurity and into the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100. The band's debut album, It's Better to Travel, on which the single appeared, also did quite well—reaching No. 1 on the U.K. charts. Though they're still active today, It's Better to Travel—which generated a few additional hits and a couple of Grammy nominations—was the peak of Swing Out Sister's success.

5
J.J. Fad

album cover of J.J. Fad's Supersonic
Ruthless Records

This rap trio rose to popularity as quickly as they fell. The ladies of J.J. Fad—MC J.B., Baby-D, and Sassy C—saw their debut record, the Dr. Dre-produced Supersonic, go gold. Its eponymous single went certified gold, too—and it was nominated for a Grammy. But after an underwhelming sophomore release, J.J. Fad became, well, another '80s fad.

6
The Jeff Healey Band

album cover of see the light by the jeff healey band
Arista

The Jeff Healey Band was led by guitarist Jeff Healey, who went blind from eye cancer at the age of one and played with his guitar laid across his lap. And his blues rock trio managed to defy critics and enjoy mainstream success in the '80s. Their hit song "Angel Eyes" helped drive the band's debut album, See the Light, to platinum status, and subsequent releases were well-received by the band's loyal following. Healey continued to make music in various capacities until he lost his battle with cancer in 2008.

7
The Outfield

album cover of play deep by the outfield
Columbia

Named after America's pastime, but formed in London, this English trio was a huge hit in the '80s. The Outfield's debut album, Play Deep, went triple platinum in 1989 on the momentum of its hit single, "Your Love." After a long career that saw oscillating levels of success, the Outfield officially called it quits in 2014 after the death of lead guitarist John Spinks.

8
'Til Tuesday

album cover of voices carry by 'til tuesday
Epic

Ah, the new wave tinged alt-rock project of songwriting extraordinaire Aimee Mann. Gone before you knew they were even here, 'Til Tuesday's claim to fame, other than its masterful frontwoman, was the 1985 top 10 hit "Voices Carry," which couldn't be avoided on radio stations or MTV if you tried. Then? Silence.

9
Yello

album cover of stella by yello
Mercury

This enigmatic Swiss dance music duo is considered to be a pioneering force in electronic music. After a couple successful singles that charted high on both sides of the pond in the 1980s, the band made a comeback in 2016. But they weren't able to match their '80s success, which was bolstered by the use of their single "Oh Yeah" in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and "Goldrush II," which you may also know if you're a fan of Netflix's '80s homage series Stranger Things. 

10
Madness

one step beyond by madness album cover
Sire

Bonafide rock gods in the U.K., especially during their late-'70s/early-'80s heyday, this British ska-punk band had a bit of a harder time breaking through in the States. That is, of course, until 1983's "Our House," which cracked the top 10 with the help of extensive music video airplay on MTV. In 2023, the band embarked on their first U.S. tour in 12 years.

11
LeVert

album cover of bloodline by levert
Atlantic Records

As the son of the founder of The O'Jays, vocalist Gerald Levert was born with R&B music in his blood. With that being the case, he did the only logical thing possible: Start a band with his brother and make hit records, including five No.1 singles.

12
Mary Jane Girls

album cover of only four you by mary jane girls
Motown Records

The Mary Jane Girls were hit-making machines in the '80s. Protégées of funk legend Rick James, the group's list of bangers includes "In My House," "All Night Long," "Candy Man," and a cover version of "Walk Like a Man" for the 1986 film A Fine Mess, starring Ted Danson and Howie Mandel.

13
Fine Young Cannibals

album cover of fine young cannibals' self-titled album
I.R.S. Records

We know they have other songs—even other hits—but mention the name Fine Young Cannibals to any '80s kid and all they can hear is that iconic opening riff of the British band's 1989's chart-topping smash "She Drives Me Crazy."

14
Bow Wow Wow

album cover of see jungle! by bow wow wow
RCA Records

The theatrical new wave of Bow Wow Wow came from the mind of provocative and controversial rock 'n' roll renaissance man and former manager of the Sex Pistols, Malcolm McLaren. And the band managed to make tons of waves in the U.K. Fronted by a young teenage girl and backed by Adam and the Ants, sans Adam, the group recorded two studio albums, was accompanied on stage by Boy George, and had a couple of top 10 hits on the U.K. charts before they stopped barking in 1983.

15
E.U.

livin large album cover by e.u.
Virgin Records

Short for Experience Unlimited, this highly influential D.C. go-go band took its percussive approach and funky licks to the masses with '80s hits like "EU Freeze" and "Da Butt," the group's biggest hit, which was featured in Spike Lee's 1988 film School Daze.

16
Animotion

animotion album cover
Mercury

These L.A. synth-poppers rode the wave of success on their biggest hit: 1984's "Obsession." An anthem as bombastic as the decade in which it was released, the track climbed into the top 10 on the Billboard charts and brought instant fame to its creators.

17
J. Geils Band

album cover of nightmares by j. geils band
Atlantic

A tale as old as time: In an effort to stay relevant, middling '70s rock band buys synthesizers, writes pop song about sex, slathers it with a glossy sheen of '80s production value, and watches it climb the charts. Who? The J. Geils Band. What? 1981's "Centerfold."

18
Roxette

album cover of look sharp! by roxette
EMI

Before landing on the Pretty Woman soundtrack in 1990, this Swedish pop duo had a string of hits in the '80s, including "The Look" and "Listen to Your Heart," both of which reached No. 1 in 1989. The group released music throughout the '90s and have sold more than 70 million records, according to NPR.

19
Sheriff

album cover of sheriff by sheriff
Capitol Records

These Canadian rockers are best known for their power ballad "When I'm With You," which hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1989, six years after its original release.

20
Simply Red

album cover of picture book by simply red
Elektra Records

This English soul band led by vocalist Mick Hucknail enjoyed substantial success in the '80s and '90s, but they're primarily known for their two biggest hits: a cover of the Valentine Brothers' "Money's Too Tight (To Mention)" and a Hucknail original, "Holding Back the Years," which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1986.

21
Ready for the World

album cover of ready for the world's self-titled album
MCA Records

Playing funk out of Flint, Michigan, Ready for the World gained nationwide recognition with their 1985 song "Oh Sheila," which went straight to the top of the charts. They channeled Prince so effectively that the song is often mistaken as being part of the larger-than-life legend's catalog instead.

22
Dazz Band

album cover of keep it live by dazz band
Motown

Sticking with the funk-bands-from-the-Midwest theme, allow us to re-introduce Dazz Band. This Cleveland collective kicked out plenty of jams, but it was 1982's "Let It Whip," off their sophomore release Keep It Live, that earned them a Grammy for Best Performance by an R&B Duo or Group With Vocal.

23
The Waitresses

album cover of wasn't tomorrow wonderful by the waitresses
Polydor

You likely only know this grossly underrated Ohio new wave punk outfit for one of two reasons: You're a fan of the short-lived but much beloved Sarah Jessica Parker '80s sitcom Square Pegs, or you're an enthusiast of subversive Christmas music. That's not to say The Waitresses' oeuvre doesn't warrant your attention otherwise; it does. But their two biggest claims to fame happen to be performing the theme for the aforementioned TV show, and the 1981 indie holiday hit "Christmas Wrapping," which was famously covered by the Spice Girls.

24
The S.O.S. Band

S.O.S. Band album cover
Tabu Records

This Atlanta electro-funk band may not ring a bell by name, but they churned out of string of R&B hits in the '80s, five of which cracked the top 10 on the R&B charts: "Just the Way You Like It," "Just Be Good to Me," "The Finest," "Tell Me If You Still Care," and "I'm Still Missing Your Love." Their biggest hit, however, managed to make its way to the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100: "Take Your Time (Do It Right) Part 1."

25
General Public

album cover of the band general public
I.R.S. Records

The members of this new wave supergroup came from a who's who of big time British bands of the era—The English Beat, The Specials, Dexy's Midnight Runners, and The Clash. But, after two successful studio albums and not being able to generate the kind of attention any of the members' more famous projects, the band called it quits.

26
The Jesus and Mary Chain

Psychocandy by The Jesus and Mary Chain album cover
Blanco y Negro Records

Still active, though they took a long hiatus, the Scottish noisepop band The Jesus and Mary Chain formed in 1983. While their debut album Psychocandy got them a lot of attention in the U.K., it wasn't until 1989 that they saw their singles "Head On" and "Blues From a Gun" break in the U.S. While they had more success in the mid-'90s, even being invited on the Lollapalooza tour, you may have forgotten that they're technically an '80s band.

27
The Fixx

Reach the Beach by The Fixx album cover
MCA

Hailing from London, The Fixx hit pay dirt with their second album, Reach the Beach. The new wave band's record was certified platinum on the back of singles including "Saved by Zero" and the ubiquitous "One Thing Leads to Another." The latter hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The Fixx are still getting theirs, though their fame never eclipsed the height of that 1983 peak.

28
Johnny Hates Jazz

turn back the block by johnny hates jazz album cover
Virgin

While their semi-hostile band name may not spring to mind easily, we're willing to bet you remember the biggest single from Londoners Johnny Hates Jazz: "Shattered Dreams" hit No. 2 on the Billboard charts in 1987, adding to the radio play the pop group had already found in the U.K., Europe, and Asia. After a few more hits, including "Heart of Gold" and "Turn Back the Clock," lead singer Clark Datchler left the band, and the rest of the members (including some new additions) eventually broke up, too. However, Johnny Hates Jazz didn't leave the music world behind before helping a budding music video director score some credits: Fight Club filmmaker David Fincher helmed two of their clips.

29
Cameo

word up by cameo album cover
Atlanta Artists

Originally composed of 14 members, Cameo was formed back in the mid-'70s. Their biggest moment would arrive in 1986, when they released the funky R&B single "Word Up!," which topped the R&B charts and peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100. The track has been covered by everyone from Korn to Little Mix and remains Cameo's legacy. The group were on an unofficial hiatus for the '00s and much of the '10s, but they've been back in action since 2016, including with a Las Vegas residency.

30
Berlin

take my breath away by berlin cover
Columbia

The synth-pop band Berlin—who are American, not German—went out with a bang. They disbanded shortly after their single "Take My Breath Away" from the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun became a massive single, charting all over the world and even winning the Oscar for Best Original Song. In fact, members blamed the song's unprecedented success for their split, since they couldn't agree over whether or not they should play it at their shows, given that it was written for them by other songwriters. In 1997, lead singer Teri Nunn resurrected Berlin with an otherwise entirely new lineup, and they last released an album in 2020.

This story has been updated to include additional entries, fact-checking, and copy-editing.

Sage Young
Sage Young is the Deputy Entertainment Editor at Best Life, expanding and honing our coverage in this vertical by managing a team of industry-obsessed writers. Read more
