The 10 Best TV Shows to Stream Right Now, Ranked by Viewers

It’s both spooky season and cuffing season, so no wonder the most popular TV shows to stream right now are either romance or true crime. Viewers are also loving compelling documentary shows, plus the return of a very cozy reality series from the UK. Looking for something new to watch that’s already been vetted by the public? Here are the top 10 most popular shows to stream right now, according to audience viewing figures from Luminate via Variety .

10. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) Netflix The cult reality baking show competition comes in at number 10, with season 15 of Bake Off, as it’s known in the UK, proving a hit with audiences yet again. Soggy bottoms abound!

9. Bad Monkey (Apple TV) Apple TV+ Starring Vince Vaughn, comedy crime drama Bad Monkey comes in at number 9. “It’s a little wayward at times, what with its huge cast of characters and myriad plot lines, some of which are, strictly speaking, unnecessary, but it gets the job done in a good old-fashioned colorful way,” says the Los Angeles Times .

8. Mr. McMahon (Netflix) Netflix This documentary about Vince McMahon is proving a big hit with audiences. A fascinating look at the man behind the legend, Mr McMahon was the third most-watched title of the week for Netflix.

7. The Perfect Couple (Netflix) Netflix Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber continue to rule the charts with this glossy murder mystery from Netflix. Based on the bestselling novel from Elin Hilderbrand, The Perfect Couple is well worth a watch.

6. Tulsa King Season 1 (Paramount +) Paramount + Fans are clearly catching up with season one of Tulsa King before diving into season 2, which came out on September 15. Sylvester Stallone is compelling as New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi.

5. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 (Prime Video) Prime Video Coming in at number 5, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still has a stronghold over audiences. Stream both seasons on Prime Video.

4. Tulsa King Season 2 (Paramount +) Paramount + Season 2 of Tulsa King is a big hit with audiences, coming in at number 2—Stallone has clearly still got it. “It’s a fitting space for him to occupy, both as aging action star and wizened character actor. The show around him occasionally struggles to keep up—Garrett Hedlund, Dana Delaney, and Annabella Sciorra are barely present, despite occupying significant space in the credits and press materials. But it’s worth sticking around to see what role they’ll play in Sly’s most interesting ride into the sunset,” says Clint Worthington for RogerEbert.com.

3. Nobody Wants This (Netflix) Netflix This sweet romantic comedy starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody is holding steady at number 3, with rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Season 2 is already in the works!

2. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix) Netflix Audiences still can’t get enough of Monsters, despite inaccuracies in the storytelling. “This the first TV show [I’ve done] in my life and I’m not used to saying yes without reading something,” Javier Bardem told Tudum . “But when the material came, Ian [Brennan]’s amazing writing and [Ryan Murphy]’s writing, it was obvious that it was something that I would like to be part of.”