Entertainment | TV

The Best TV Shows of 2024 So Far

These 20 series made a splash when they debuted this year.

By Lia Beck
July 12, 2024
There's more TV available than ever, thanks to channels upon channels and streamers upon streamers. Almost every show from the history of the medium is available to watch online, and brand new series are being released all the time, too. The output is so overwhelming that it may seem easier just to stick to what you know. But, if you're looking to try out something new, read on. We've rounded up some of the best shows of 2024 so far, including comedies, sci-fi, dramas, romances, thrillers, and more.

1
Baby Reindeer

Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning in Baby Reindeer
Ed Miller / Netflix

Genre: Drama, thriller, dark comedy

The miniseries Baby Reindeer is based on creator and star Richard Gadd's one-man show of the same name about his own life. The main character, Donny Dunn (Gadd), is a bartender and comedian, who begins being stalked by a woman, Martha (Jessica Gunning), while also dealing with his past experience of being sexually assaulted by a comedy mentor, Darrien (Tom Goodman-Hill).

2
Shōgun

Hiroyuki Sanada in Shogun
FX

Genre: Historical drama

Shōgun is based on the James Clavell book of the same name and is set at the end of the 16th century in Japan when the lines of power are being redefined. The characters are based on real people, such as Japanese shogun, or ruler, Tokugawa Ieyasu, and English explorer William Adams. On the show, these people inspire the characters Lord Yoshii Toranaga and John Blackthorne, played by Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis.

3
True Detective: Night Country

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in True Detective: Night Country
HBO

Genre: Mystery, drama

Each season of the anthology series True Detective stands alone, and this year's True Detective: Night Country makes the separation even clearer by having a new title. This time, the show stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as detectives in Alaska looking into the disappearance of eight men who were working at a remote research station.

4
Ripley

Andrew Scott in Ripley
Netflix

Genre: Thriller

Ripley is based on the Patricia Highsmith novel The Talented Mr. Ripley, which was previously adapted into a 1999 film. It's about a man named Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), who infiltrates the life of the wealthy Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn) and becomes obsessed with having his life as his own. Dakota Fanning co-stars as Dickie's girlfriend Marge.

5
One Day

Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod in One Day
Matt Towers / Netflix

Genre: Drama, romance

One Day is based on the novel by David Nicholls, which checks in on the same two people on the same day in their lives over 20 years. The show begins with Emma (Ambika Mod) and Dexter (Leo Woodall) on the day of their graduation from the University of Edinburgh and continues on from there.

6
Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Maya Erskine and Donald Glover in Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Spy dramedy

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starred in the movie version nearly 20 years ago. Now, there's a TV series adaptation of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, but the plot is pretty different. Maya Erskine and Donald Glover star as two secret agents who are pretending to be married as part of their missions. They take on a new task in each episode while also forming a bond with one another. A second season is on the way, but it's unclear whether Erskine and Glover will be back or if it will focus on another pair of Smiths.

7
The Acolyte

Amandla Stenberg in The Acolyte
Disney+

Genre: Sci-fi, fantasy

A new Star Wars series was released this year for fans of the space opera franchise. The Acolyte is set 100 years before The Phantom Menace—so, long before the time of Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker. Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae plays Jedi Master Sol, who's investigating a series of crimes that involve identical twins Osha and Mae (both played by Amandla Stenberg), one of whom was a former Jedi trainee and one of whom turned to the dark side of the force.

8
Palm Royale

Kristen Wiig in Palm Royale
Apple TV+

Genre: Comedy, drama

Kristen Wiig stars in Palm Royale as Maxine, a woman trying to establish herself in Palm Beach, Florida high society in the late 1960s by becoming a member of the Palm Royale country club. Co-stars include Carol BurnettRicky MartinAllison Janney, and Laura Dern, and the show is based on the novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie by Juliet McDaniel.

9
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

A still from America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Netflix

Genre: Reality

Step into the highly competitive world of becoming a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader with this new Netflix reality series. (Not to be confused with the CMT show Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, which ran from 2006 to 2021.) It documents the auditions and training the cheerleaders have to go through to make their place on the squad, as well as their experiences during football season.

10
The Valley

Nia Sanchez and Daniel Booko on The Valley
Bravo

Genre: Reality

Another new reality show viewers couldn't get enough of this year is The Valley, a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules. The show features five main couples, as well as other friends, and follows all the drama that goes down. And there ended up being a lot of drama, especially within a couple of the core marriages—two couples had already split up before the first season even aired.

11
My Lady Jane

Emily Bader in My Lady Jane
Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Historical fiction, fantasy

My Lady Jane is a fictionalized telling of the life of Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader), a noblewoman who was in line to the throne in 16th century England. The show focuses in part on Jane's marriage to Lord Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel), but also has a major fantasy aspect: Some people in this world can turn into animals. They are known as Ethians and are no longer supposed to be part of society.

12
Griselda

Sofia Vergara in Griselda
Elizabeth Morris / Netflix

Genre: Crime drama

In her first major role post-Modern Family, Sofía Vergara stars in Griselda as Griselda Blanco, a real-life drug lord who was at large in Miami beginning in the '70s. The miniseries explores Griselda's pursuit of wealth and power in the drug trade, as well as her personal life, her sentencing, and eventually, her death.

13
Queenie

Dionne Brown in Queenie
Hulu

Genre: Dramedy

Queenie is based on the novel of the same name by Candice Carty-Williams and is about a twenty-something woman in London figuring out her life—including her love life, friendships, career, and relationships with family. Dionne Brown stars as Queenie.

14
The Vince Staples Show

Andrea Ellsworth and Vince Staples in The Vince Staples Show
Netflix

Genre: Comedy, satire

After a recurring guest role on Abbott Elementary, rapper and actor Vince Staples debuted in his own Netflix comedy series this year. The show is about, well, all sorts of things. In each of the first season's five episodes, the fictional version of Vince ends up in some sort of unexpected, surreal, or dramatic situation as part of his everyday life in Long Beach, California.

15
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA

John Mulaney hosting John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA
Adam Rose / Netflix

Genre: Talk show

Comedian John Mulaney hosts John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA, a talk show/variety show that aired six episodes live on Netflix in May. (The episodes are still available to watch.) Guests include various actors and comedians, including Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart, David Letterman, Cedric the Entertainer, and Luenell, and musical guests such as Beck, Warren G, and St. Vincent.

16
Fallout

Ella Purnell in Fallout
Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Sci-fi

Based on the video game of the same name, Fallout is set on a post-apocalyptic Earth, 200 years after a nuclear war. Ella Purnell stars as Lucy, a "vault dweller" (someone who lives in one of many fallout bunkers) who adventures to the outside world in search of her father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan).

17
3 Body Problem

Jovan Adepo and Rosalind Chao in 3 Body Problem
Chris Baker / Netflix

Genre: Sci-fi

3 Body Problem is based on the book series Remembrance of Earth's Past by Liu Cixin. The story takes place in two timelines: In the '60s, a Chinese scientist named Ye Wenjie (Zine Tseng) makes contact with a society of aliens and despite warnings from her colleagues, she continues to communicate with them. Ye Wenjie and others believe that the aliens should wipe out a good portion of humanity. In the present day, a group of scientists in the U.K. begin to learn more about a potential alien invasion and Ye Wenjie's (played in the present day by Rosalind Chao) ties to it.

18
Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show

Jerrod Carmichael in Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show
HBO

Genre: Reality

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael documents his life to often shocking effect in Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show. The series shows Carmichael's relationships with his parents—who struggled with him coming out as gay—as well as his romantic relationships and his curiosity as to whether or not he has a sex addiction. The show also includes conversations about why he wanted to film a docuseries at all.

19
Supacell

A still from Supacell
Olly Courtney / Netflix

Genre: Action, superhero

Supacell is about five South Londoners with family histories of sickle cell disease who realize that they have superpowers, such as teleportation for Michael (Tosin Cole) and telekinesis for Sabrina (Nadine Mills). The super-people band together while being pursued by an organization that wants them for their powers.

20
Dead Boy Detectives

George Rexstrew in Dead Boy Detectives
Ed Araquel / Netflix

Genre: Mystery, supernatural, horror

Dead Boy Detectives is based on characters featured in DC Comics, specifically the Sandman series. Charles (Jayden Revri) and Edwin (George Rexstrew) are two ghosts—one who died in 1989 and one in 1916—who decided to stick around on Earth to solve supernatural crimes rather than go to the afterlife. So, they're quite literally dead boy detectives.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
