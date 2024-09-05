5 Things You Didn’t Realize You Can Get for Free With Your Netflix Account

Anyone who's ever experienced a weekend trapped on the couch knows how essential a Netflix subscription can be. But besides providing plenty of shows and movies on demand, a monthly plan also gives you access to other perks, including some more interactive ways to entertain yourself. Read on to learn about the things you didn’t realize you can get for free with your Netflix account. After all, shouldn’t you be getting the most out of what you’re already paying for?

1. Access to video games Shutterstock Whether you have multiple consoles or haven’t so much thought about downloading a game since Candy Crush’s heyday, it can be nice to unwind between movies and shows with a little interactive challenge. And unbeknownst to many subscribers, your Netflix membership can actually get you playing in no time. As part of their plan, subscribers have access to more than As part of their plan, subscribers have access to more than 50 video games at any given time that can be downloaded right to a tablet or smartphone. You can choose from a variety of titles from a wide range of categories, including action, puzzle, arcade, racing, sports, and more—all without ads.

2. Download to watch later Shutterstock Even though plopping down on the couch might seem like the best place to watch Netflix, it’s far from the only spot where you might want to catch up with your favorite shows and movies. But what happens if you want to stream somewhere without WiFi access? Fortunately, Netflix subscribers can download shows and movies and store them on their devices for later viewing. That extensive library can come in very handy during road trips, long-haul flights, or just when you’re out and about. Want to ensure you never go without something to watch? According to Tom's Guide, try turning on “Downloads for You,” which will have the app stockpile content it thinks you'll enjoy offline. RELATED: 7 Things You Didn’t Realize You Can Get for Free With a Verizon Phone Plan.

3. Separate accounts Shutterstock That famous Netflix algorithm is supposed to help make it easy to find your next favorite show or movie that can keep your couch time rolling. Unfortunately, the realities of multiple family members or roommates using the same account can make it misguided at best. However, you can still carve out your own corner of the streaming service by enabling separate accounts. Instead of stockpiling everything into one profile, this free perk allows you to designate a place for each different user. Have kids at home? It’s also perfect for parents who don’t want to have their guilty pleasure for period pieces clouded by suggestions to watch children’s cartoons as soon as the credits start rolling. And perhaps most importantly, you can limit your younger viewers from watching any violent, explicit, or adult content thanks to parental controls.

4. Watching on multiple devices iStock It’s great to find a show or movie the whole family can enjoy, but that’s unfortunately not always possible. But even if you’re not all watching the same thing, Netflix subscribers can still stream different content simultaneously in different rooms of the house. Even those using the most basic ad-supported tier can stream from two devices at the same time. Meanwhile, those with a premium account can have four devices playing at any given time. RELATED: 6 Things You Can Get for Free as a AAA Member.

5. Interactive movies and shows Shutterstock We’ve all dreamt of becoming a part of the alternate universes and storylines of our favorite movies and shows. However, few Netflix subscribers realize they can jump into some of their favorite programming thanks to its selection of interactive movies and shows. Subscribers have access to dozens of titles that can make you part of the action. From a “choose-your-own-adventure” experience to trivia games, it’s a neat perk of your monthly plan worth taking advantage of.







