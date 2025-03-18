It's easy to think of retirement as being far off into the distance. Even as we get closer to the big day, it seems too far away. But one day, you'll get there, and you want to make sure you've maximized your savings to put you in the best position possible. These practical tips can help you get there.

Before we get into the practical tips themselves, work on getting your mindset right. As Jonathan Swift once famously said, "A wise man should have money in his head, but not in his heart." When it comes to financials, thinking about the subject in a rational, productive way is half the battle. There will be good times (think raises, bonuses, or even starting a new job) and challenging times, and if you keep the longview in mind, you'll improve your odds of success. So with that said, let's dive in.

1 | Make smart choices with groceries. assorted drinks on white commercial refrigerator Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash This may seem like an odd place to start, but we all need to eat, don't we? Since this is a weekly expense for many, or biweekly depending on your shopping habits, it's also one of the surest ways to go one of two directions: save a lot of money or be wasteful in spending. Consider these handy grocery saving tips like always making a list beforehand, hunting for deals, opting for store brand, and consistently evaluating what you're not eating to avoid waste. Saving an extra buck here and there isn't much, but if you do it consistently, all the time, that's where the dollars and cents really add up.

2 | Stop buying things you don't need. a row of parked cars in a parking lot Photo by Koons Automotive on Unsplash A classic one: Extended warranties. Another common one: unused subscriptions or memberships. But that extends to the bigger price tag items too: new cars, fancy clothes, a bigger house, or these items you probably don't need. You'll be surprised how fast the savings pile up with this in mind.

3 | Develop a sound investment strategy. man holding black smartphone with flat screen monitor in front Photo by Chris Liverani on Unsplash As Trinity College points out with their "Beginner's Guide to Retirement," a big component is making your money last and that means "a sound investment strategy." If it's not something you've thought about before, spend a little time researching, talking with a financial advisor, or connecting with your bank or the company sponsoring your retirement plan because they can often help too. There are plenty of resources out there and they can help you hit this item out of the park. As you think your investment strategy through, become familiar with your saving options – whether it's a high-yield savings account, a 529 for education, a 401k, or something else, know what's out there. RELATED: These Retirement Rules Are Changing in 2025—Here’s What You Need to Know



4 | Focus on saving. green plant in clear glass cup Photo by micheile henderson on Unsplash As the Department of Labor advises with its #1 tip, "Start saving, keep saving, and stick to your goals." It's perfectly fine to start small and grow steadily from there over time. And there will be times when you need to save a little less, those tough situations we all face time to time, but make sure you have a plan to right the ship to saving again when you're able. One tip from financial expert Rebecca Awram, a mortgage advisor at Seniors Lending Centre, is to compare yourself to benchmarks for savings recommended for your age bracket. There are plenty of listings out there based on where you should be and they're regularly updated. Make adjustments to your savings strategy based on that.

6 | Give your income a boost. two men sitting at a table with a laptop Photo by Flipsnack on Unsplash Whether it's tutoring, babysitting, pet-sitting, lawn mowing, picking up some contract or freelance work, or something else based on your expertise and background, there are plenty of ways to build up some income on the side. This can make a big difference to help you save a little bit more.