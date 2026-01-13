3 IRS Filing Updates That Could Help You Get Your Tax Refund Faster in 2026

These changes could really speed things up this year.

While the ultimate goal of preparing your taxes every year is to ensure accuracy and avoid an audit, it also doesn’t hurt to set yourself up for a faster refund. This year, some major IRS changes could change the filing process, in turn speeding up the process of paying you back. Whether you’re hiring out a professional accountant or planning on using one of the many tools to get it done yourself, there are a few new things to keep in mind that could look different from last year. Read on for the IRS filing updates that could help you get your tax refund faster in 2026.

1. New credits could delay your refund.

Depending on income level, those filing for specific credits or deductions might see a holdup of at least a few weeks.

According to the IRS, anyone who claims the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) or the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) will be required to wait until at least mid-February for their refunds. And with changes brought forth by last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), there’s a chance you might be flagged to take advantage.

The agency clarifies that this will apply to the entire refund, and not just the specific credits involved. This means that taxpayers likely won’t see their refunds hitting their bank accounts until about March 3, 2026, Forbes reports.

If you’re concerned about expediting the process, be sure to speak to your accountant or tax preparation professional to help ensure all required information gets submitted as quickly as possible to avoid any further delays.

2. Direct deposit will speed things up.

For decades, waiting for your tax refund meant pouncing on your mailbox every day to see if that IRS envelope had finally arrived. But as technology has shifted, so has the way the government pays out its refunds.

As part of an executive order signed in March 2025, the IRS has officially begun phasing out the use of paper checks to pay out refunds. Instead, the agency is now relying on direct deposits to safely and securely pay out the funds owed. According to the IRS, this means that most payments will be issued in less than 21 days, as opposed to the six weeks or longer it can take for paper checks issued by mail.

If you haven’t already used direct deposit when filing in the past, be sure to have it set up for this year when submitting your documents. Be sure to include the correct routing and account numbers and double-check the details if this is your first year doing so.

3. Filing online can also get your refund faster.

Similar to sunsetting paper checks, the IRS is now strongly urging everyone to start embracing the future by filing electronically.

The IRS suggests that anyone who hasn’t done so already should sign up for an individual online account. Not only does this help streamline the filing process, but it can also save you time throughout the year with access to your tax records, checking your balance due, and accessing any payments made or scheduled.

Besides granting you access to information that can help you avoid delays, opting to file electronically can help significantly cut down the amount of time it takes to manually enter your hard copy data when you file by mail, per the IRS. This will typically help ensure a much faster turnaround on issuing a refund.