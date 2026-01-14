8 Popular Stores Offering Senior Discounts Right Now

Save on groceries, clothes, crafts, and more.

In this economy, every penny certainly counts. This is especially true as you get older and start saving for retirement or operating on a fixed income. But did you know that there are many stores with senior discounts? From Kohl’s to Walgreens, these retailers offer some serious savings for those who are 50 or 60+. Keep reading for the full list and all the details.

1 Kohl’s

In addition to stacking all of those coupons and Kohl’s Cash offers, those 60 and older can take advantage of this department store’s senior discount, which is a 15-percent-off promotion every Wednesday. However, do note that the discount applies to in-store purchases only. There are a few other stipulations, too:

Limit one per customer

Dollar-off coupons, including Kohl’s Cash, will be applied before the age-specific coupon

Cannot be used in conjunction with other percent-off coupons

2 Michaels

Lean into your creative side with Michaels’ senior discount, which is in effect every single day! After enrolling online, those 55+ can take advantage of 10 percent off their entire purchase (including sale items) both in-store and online.

3 Walgreens

For myWalgreens members 55 and older, the pharmacy chain offers a 20-percent-off promotion on regular-price items once a month. For example, this month, Senior Day took place online from January 4 to 10 and in stores on January 6. Once you sign up and download the Walgreens app, you’ll be able to find out the upcoming dates.

4 Ross Dress for Less

Ross Dress for Less already has discounted prices, but every Tuesday, customers 55 years of age or older can save an additional 10 percent on their purchases with the 55+ Tuesday Discount program.

5 Goodwill

“We celebrate seniors every Wednesday by offering shoppers 60 years or older 10% off their total purchase,” explains Goodwill. The promotion is not valid on mattresses or “new” purchases.

6 Fred Meyer

With locations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska, the supermarket chain Fred Meyer offers a 10 percent senior discount on the first Tuesday of every month. Once enrolled, those who are 55 or older can apply this discount to in-store or online orders on that day. The promotion applies to the following categories:

Private brand groceries and nutrition, including Fred Meyer, Kroger, and Simple Truth

Apparel, shoes, and accessories

All home items, including toys, sporting goods, auto, and garden

Most electronics

7 Harris Teeter

Spanning the East Coast from Florida to Delaware, Harris Teeter grocery stores have Club 60, a senior discount that offers those 60 and older a five percent discount every Thursday. Simply show your loyalty card to receive the discount. However, do note that it’s not applicable for fuel, pharmacy, tickets, or gift cards.

8 Hy-Vee

Midwest grocery chain Hy-Vee hosts its Senior Citizen Discount Day every Thursday. On this day, those 55 and older receive a five percent discount on most items, excluding pharmacy, lottery, postal services/supplies, gift cards, and wine and spirit items.