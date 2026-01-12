7 Best Free Deals for Seniors in 2026

Experts urge senior citizens to take advantage of these cost-free perks.

Reaching senior citizen age marks another big turning point in life. Part of this stems from retirement and all the ways it forces you to reconsider your finances and spending habits. Of course, many businesses and services offer reduced rates for seniors to help make life more affordable. But some perks won’t cost a penny once you hit a certain age. Read on for the things you can get for free over age 60, according to experts.

1 Internet Service

Thanks to the way we now watch our favorite movies, communicate, and shop, the internet has become an essential utility. Fortunately, experts say there’s a way to stay connected without having to open your wallet.

“Juno and NetZero both offer up to 10 hours of free dial-up internet service per month,” says Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com.

She explains that the offering is ideal for seniors, because while the throwback slower speeds might not be great for streaming or downloading, it’s still a solid connection that’s useful for completing basic internet tasks.

“However, if the idea sounds terrible, you may be able to take advantage of senior discounts on internet services, depending on your local carrier and the plans available,” she adds.

2 Gym Memberships

Studies have shown that staying physically active becomes even more important as we age. But if shelling out for a pricey gym membership is beyond your budget, there’s a chance you can still get in your workouts without dropping a dime.

That’s because people who are enrolled in Medicaid Advantage plans have access to the SilverSneakers program. This gives anyone who signs up access to thousands of gyms across the U.S., including Planet Fitness, LA Fitness, independent gyms, community gyms (including some YMCA locations), and more.

Need some group motivation? Not only does enrollment open up access to on-site classes and workshops, but it also provides live online and on-demand classes for working out wherever you are. Everything is also coordinated through one central app, making booking and planning a total breeze.

3 Affordable Cell Phone Service

Besides the internet, there are cell phone plans that help seniors keep their costs down without dropping their calls.

“Mint 55+ is a new mobile plan that costs $15 per month for unlimited talk and text,” said Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com. “What’s notable about this plan—and the free part—is that customers have access to a free ‘Mintech’ advisor’s service.”

She explains that these experts can help with technical questions like activation support. They’ll even hop on a call with your current provider to help you switch over your existing number.

“This is important because switching services can be intimidating—especially if you’re afraid of overpaying,” she adds.

4 Tax Counseling

By the time you reach 60, chances are you’ve done your taxes plenty of times—or at least enough to know how complicated they can be. But with income changes also come some significant differences in how you file. And if you’re hoping to avoid spending savings on an accountant, you can check out an option known as the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program.

“The IRS offers this free basic tax return prep for those who qualify,” says Ramhold. “But if you want to take on the task yourself, there are sites that allow you to do so with a special volunteer to help walk you through the process. Look for tax sites that offer ‘self-prep’ for this service.”

5 A Free Discount Prescription Card

Prescription medicines can be a daunting expense at any age, but they can become even more burdensome as we age and potentially rely on more of them. Fortunately, there are free subscriptions for people over 60 that can help reduce these costs.

“Get a RxFreeCard, which qualifies you for discounts on prescriptions at thousands of locations,” says Bodge. “There’s also the free OptumRX card, which is available to AARP members.”

6 Transportation

Getting yourself where you need to go safely can sneakily become one of the greater challenges of aging. But thanks to specific programs, you might be able to get out and about without having to pay anything at all.

Depending on where you live, free and low-cost transportation is offered to seniors, according to AARP. This includes places like Cutler Bay, Florida, where a free bus is available to Social Security beneficiaries via an app, as well as an on-demand pick-up transportation service.

And in Montgomery County and Prince George’s County, Maryland, the VillageRides program provides rides to seniors (and disabled persons) to important medical appointments, the grocery store, and other places.

You might also have access to a para-transit service in your area, which will often provide rides between your home and public transportation stations in your area, according to Senior Services of America. It can help to reach out to the senior citizens’ services office in your area to see exactly what’s available.

7 Education

Lifelong students appreciate the free time to do more learning that seniorhood provides. Fortunately, according to Ramhold, people over a certain age may be able to take advantage of free tuition for college classes in some places.

“There are some caveats depending on the state and the school, such as certain classes only being available if there are free seats—which one might not know about until the first day of class,” explains Ramhold. “It may also vary on whether you can receive credit for courses or only be able to audit them, depending on the school as well as the state.”

She adds that the AARP website can be a helpful starting point for finding out what kinds of classes might be available and where, if you’re interested in furthering your education.