4 Simple Hacks to Lower Your Electric Bill This Month

Tackle those monthly charges as you crank up the heat.

Lowering your energy bill is one of the easiest, most overlooked ways to keep more money in your pocket. And, as the winter weather sets in and we crank up the heat—cha-ching!—there’s no better time than now to tackle those monthly charges.

Instead of watching your money vanish into the utility void, you can put that extra cash toward debts, everyday expenses, or even something you enjoy. But the perks go beyond extra breathing room in your budget: A home that wastes less energy runs smoother, feels more comfortable, and shields you from those jaw-dropping bill spikes when rates fluctuate.

How, exactly, can you lower your bill and make your home more efficient? There are four simple ways to start saving this month—before your next statement arrives. Read on to learn the easy energy hacks the U.S. Department of Energy recommends, plus one must-have energy-saving product people can’t stop raving about from Home Depot.

1. Be aware of peak pricing hours.

When it comes to saving big on your energy bills, timing is key: Many utilities now offer programs that reward customers for shifting electricity use to off-peak hours through rebates or lower rates, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

One TikTok user recently shared how she cut her bill by $230 simply by avoiding energy use during peak times. “Check your bill for peak pricing hours,” she advises. “During those hours, unplug what you can. Don’t run the dishwasher or do laundry—during peak time, we only cooked dinner and watched TV.”

She keeps essentials like the fridge and freezer plugged in, but pauses everything else, even phone charging.

Con Edison offers similar guidance: Under its residential time-of-use rate, electricity costs less at all hours from October to May. From June through September, customers can save by shifting usage to off-peak hours (midnight to 8 a.m.) and avoiding large appliances during peak and super-peak periods (weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m.).

2. Turn off energy vampires.

Some appliances continue to drain energy—and your wallet—even when they’re turned off. These appliances are known as “energy vampires,” and the Department of Energy says they cost the average U.S. household upwards of $100 per year. The good news? The agency says there are three simple ways to curb your costs and consumption.

First, be sure to add power strips with on/off switches so that you can easily ensure that your appliances are not in standby mode. Next, unplug any appliances that aren’t plugged into power strips anytime they’re not in use. Finally, consider switching to Energy Star products, the agency advises.

“Many Energy Star products are energy efficient and have lower standby power than comparable non-Energy Star products,” they write.

3. Consider wall-outlet heaters.

Home-heating costs are expected to jump 7.6 percent this year, with the average American paying about $976 this winter, according to a new study from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) via CBS News. Bills for natural-gas users could rise 8.4 percent, while electric-heat users may see a 10.2 percent increase, those researchers determined.

For under $30, Home Depot has a viable solution: Supplementing your heat with the Handy Heater Turbo 800—a compact, cord-free unit that plugs directly into a wall outlet to save both space and cash.

“The compact, yet powerful ceramic heating element provides incredible warmth, transforming any cold and chilly space into a warm and cozy space,” the retailer states. “The powerful 800-watt unit is energy efficient and can help you save money.”

Reviewers of the product sing its praises, giving the inconspicuous wall unit 4.7 stars out of 5: This heater works extremely well,” one person stated in their review. “It kept my apartment warm and cozy as well as one of the big bulky heaters and it takes up absolutely no space whatsoever. I highly recommend this for anyone who has limited space.”

4. Switch to LED bulbs.

Since lighting makes up about 15 percent of a home’s electricity use, switching to energy-efficient lighting is another quick way to cut your energy bills. Adding timers, dimmers, and motion sensors can stretch those savings further by ensuring lights aren’t wasting power when no one needs them, indoors or out.

LEDs are today’s most efficient, longest-lasting lighting option, using up to 90 percent less energy and lasting up to 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs. They’re available in a wide range of styles—from standard bulb replacements to outdoor floodlights.

Although LEDs cost more upfront, their durability and low energy use make them far cheaper over time, with prices continuing to fall as the technology advances. Households can save around $225 a year by choosing LEDs—plus even more by using ENERGY STAR–rated products, the Department of Energy says.