9 Simple Ways to Slash Your Heating Bill This Winter

Are utility costs overwhelming your monthly budget? Experts warn cold weather can spike costs for several reasons. “We assume this winter will be colder than the last winter across much of the country, especially in the Midwest,” says the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) in its Winter Fuels Outlook 2024–25 report. “Our assumption is that temperatures this winter will be closer to average following a very mild winter last year. Weather can affect household heating expenses in two ways. First, cold weather raises the amount of energy required to keep a house at a specific temperature. Second, because cold weather raises aggregate demand and can disrupt supply, it can cause energy prices to rise. These price increases can be more severe if fuel inventories are relatively low. In the cases we consider, we adjust for both effects.” So how can you keep heating costs low without freezing inside your home? Here are 9 simple ways to make it happen.

1. Turn Down the Temperature Shutterstock One way to save money is to lower the temperature on your water. “Your showers can be warm, but they shouldn’t be scalding,” says Geico Living . “Manually reducing your water heater’s temperature to 120°F (down from the typical 140) can save you up to 11 percent in water heating costs; cutting showers in half can save up to 33 percent, according to the California Energy Commission.” Side note: Scalding hot showers are terrible for your hair and skin.

2. Wrap Up Warm Shutterstock Wearing warm snuggly clothes makes you feel good and saves you money. “The more clothing you wear in the winter, the less you need to crank up the heat in your home,” says SMO Energy . “Depending on your tolerance for cold, you might notice a difference in your comfort levels if you put on a sweater over a short-sleeved shirt or switch to wearing pants made from a more substantial material, such as denim or wool. It is also a good idea not to go around the house barefoot during the winter. A pair of cozy socks will warm up your feet and keep the rest of your body warm, too.”

3. HVAC Maintenance Shutterstock Check your filters need replacing. “Regardless of which type of heating system you have, it's important to make sure you're getting its full potential,” says Money.com . “This is a good time of year to check if your filters need to be replaced or if your heating devices need a tune up. Professional HVAC maintenance comes at a cost, but you might save money over the course of the winter.”

Make sure your furniture isn't blocking the vents in your home. "Giving the rooms of your home a new look can have more than aesthetic benefits," says SMO Energy. "Moving furniture around can also help to improve the airflow in a room, meaning the heat from the vents is distributed better. f you have couches, beds or bookcases placed in front of the heating vents in a room, the furniture pieces are blocking the flow of air. Move furniture away from vents so that the heat can travel freely. It is a good idea to keep furniture at least a few feet away from any vents."

5. Keep up With Doors and Windows Shutterstock You might be wasting thousands of dollars by letting heat escape through windows and doors. “Peeling weather-stripping and ill-fitting doors and windows can let in drafts, allowing your home’s heat to drift outdoors,” says Geico Living. “Replace weatherstripping as needed and adjust thresholds so no cold air is getting in through gaps. You can also use plastic window kits to help insulate from leaks.”

6. Cook At Home Shutterstock Winter is the perfect time to cook and bake at home. “During the winter, you might find that you prefer to eat warm, comforting foods like soups, stews and roasts,” says SMO Energy. “You might also find yourself baking more than you do in the summer. Not only will baking or cooking meals at home help you save on restaurant bills and grocery costs, but it will also help to lower your heating bill. The heat from the stove or oven will help to warm up your kitchen. When you are finished baking, switch off the oven and leave the door open slightly, so that the warm air can escape and heat your kitchen.”

7. Check Attic Insulation Shutterstock When was the last time you checked on your attic insulation? “Attics should have a minimum of 11 inches of fiberglass insulation,” says Geico Living. “Without it, you’re going to lose heat through the upper level of the home. If you haven’t put down insulation, be sure to seal up any cracks in the attic floor first.”

Compare providers to make sure you're getting the best deal. "In certain states with deregulated natural gas, customers can shop around for the best rates," says Money.com. "The company delivering your gas will most likely stay the same, but you may have options for different suppliers. When you go online or call your utility company, you can also ask if there are any discounts or options you can pursue to lower your bill."