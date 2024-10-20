5 Home Upgrades That Could Hurt Your Property Value, Experts Warn

We all want to make wise decisions when it comes to our investments and putting money into your house is usually a good idea. According to Angi's annual State of Home Spending report, the average American household spent $13,667 on home upgrades in 2023, but not all home improvements will increase the value. Whether you plan on selling, or just want to spruce up your space there are upgrades that make a big impact, but there are some that are a waste of time and money.

“As a real estate expert in Los Angeles, I see homeowners make these same mistakes all the time thinking they’re adding value to their property when, in reality, they’re doing the opposite,” Yawar Charlie , Director of Estates, Christie's International Real Estate of Southern California, tells Best Life. “It’s understandable; we all want our homes to reflect our personal taste and feel unique,” he says. “But if you’re planning to sell, it’s important to consider what will actually boost your property’s value and what might end up hurting it. Here are five common home upgrades that often backfire.”

1. Overly Personalized Renovations Scott Olson/Getty Images There’s a reason why Michael Jordan’s Illinois mansion has been on and off the market for over a decade. The few photos on the Zillow listing show a highly personalized property including the basketball legend’s number 23 on the front gate. The former Chicago Bulls star designed the house with his style, which hasn’t appealed to many buyers. Charlie agrees not to add too many personal touches or you could lower the pool of potential buyers. “Think murals in the kitchen or a custom medieval-themed bathroom,” he explains. “While unique touches might make a house feel like a home, too much personalization makes it hard for potential buyers to see themselves in the space. The key is to think of timeless and broad appeal, not what makes your niche interests come to life.”

2. Converting Bedrooms into Something Else Shutterstock If you’ve got an extra bedroom up for grabs and think a home office or game room might be nice Charlie says to rethink that idea. “Turning that third bedroom into a yoga studio or a massive walk-in closet might feel like a dream come true, but it often backfires,” he explains. “Buyers love flexibility, and bedrooms are valuable real estate. They want options, and when that option is lost, so is some of the property's appeal—and value.”

3. Eliminating Storage Space Shutterstock It might be tempting to take down kitchen cabinets for floating shelves or eliminate storage space elsewhere, but Charlie does not recommend doing so. “Tearing out closets to make a room look bigger or swapping practical storage for decor might give you a cleaner look, but it’s a big no-no for buyers,” he says. “Practical storage is always in high demand, and homes lacking sufficient closet or pantry space get dinged on the market.” RELATED: 27 Best Home Upgrades for Fall.

4. High-End Upgrades Out of Step with the Neighborhood Shutterstock Before shelling out big bucks to have an Instagram-worthy kitchen or outdoor entertainment area, Charlie advises considering your surrounding area first. “Adding a luxury kitchen or a pool with expensive park-like water features might seem like you're elevating your home, but it usually ends up overpricing it for the area,” he says. “Buyers who can afford those luxury touches are often looking in higher-end neighborhoods. It's important to know when you're upgrading too far above the market you're in.”