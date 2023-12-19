This $33 Home Depot Gadget Can Help Lower Your Electric Bill, Shoppers Say

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As temperatures drop outside, we feel it even from the comfort of our homes. But many of us are hesitant to turn up the heat too high, because we know how much that can end up costing. Instead, we wrap ourselves in blankets, pile up the layers, and light all the candles. But if you're trying to stay warm throughout the winter without an expensive electric bill, you might find a better solution at your local Home Depot store, thanks to a low-cost heater that customers are raving about.

Shoppers are sharing their love for one of the retailer's alternative heating sources: the Handy Heater Turbo 800. Unlike most space heaters, this product doesn't rely on cords. Instead, it is a "space-saving wall-outlet heater that plugs right into the wall and takes up no space at all," according to the product details on Home Depot's website.

You can plug the Handy Heater into any wall outlet and use its LED display to adjust the temperature anywhere you want it to be, from 60 degrees Fahrenheit to 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

"The compact, yet powerful ceramic heating element provides incredible warmth, transforming any cold and chilly space into a warm and cozy space," the retailer states. "The powerful 800-watt unit is energy efficient and can help you save money."

The Handy Heater retails for only $32.99 on Home Depot's website, and it has earned 4.7 out of 5 stars from shoppers, with 94 percent of reviewers recommending the product to others.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"This heater works extremely well," one person stated in their review. "It kept my apartment warm and cozy as well as one of the big bulky heaters and it takes up absolutely no space whatsoever. I highly recommend this for anyone who has limited space."

Another customer commented on how much easier it is to move around compared to other portable heaters.

"Great little heater that can go with you places," they said, explaining that they mostly use it in their office at work. "I love the fact it just plugs in to a regular outlet so you can practically take it anywhere with you."

But for many, it's the low cost that really sold them on the Handy Heater from Home Depot.

"[It] heats the room to comfortable level then is able to maintain the heat level perfectly without changing or fluctuating the heat level at all and does not pull much power so it will not run up the electric bill," one reviewer wrote.

Many experts agree that this product could be a useful gadget for homeowners this winter.

"The Handy Heater from Home Depot offers a practical and energy-efficient solution for targeted heating in smaller spaces," HVAC Technician Josh Mitchell tells Best Life. "Its unique design and ease of use make it a valuable addition to any home's winter heating strategy."

Alex Hepke, a virtual HVAC technician working with the home care and maintenance app Frontdoor, adds that it is always a good idea for people to have a secondary heating source in the winter.

"This single room portable space heater will heat [whichever] room you or your family are in, keeping you comfortable," Hepke says. "It can help save on your heating cost by allowing you to keep the overall temperature of your house lower as you can warm a specific room without turning up the thermostat for the whole house, or section of the house."

