4 U.S. Regions Most Likely to Experience the Harshest Winter This Year

You might want to bundle up if you're from any of these places.

For some, the worst winters are the ones that arrive early. But as those who live in colder climates know, some years really just seem to take it out of you. Whether it’s an onslaught of bad weather or incessant snow piling up, the worst seasons can make the march toward March feel never-ending. This year, historical data and some long-range forecasts are helping to pinpoint which areas will experience the harshest winters in the U.S. Here’s what you can likely expect in the coming months.

1. The Northern Rockies

Longer winters are nothing new in this area, where the average first snowfall typically happens early in the fall. But residents could be in for even more of a whammy this year with a double whammy of winter conditions.

In its most recent seasonal forecast, the Climate Prediction Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasted chilly conditions ahead for the Northern Rockies. Most of Montana and Northern Idaho are expected to see well below average temperatures from December through February. Meanwhile, Montana is also expected to see above-average precipitation levels, along with most of Idaho and Wyoming.

Part of the reason for the frigid and snow-covered outlook has to do with La Niña, according to CBS News. The weather anomaly occurs when cooler ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific off the coast of South America cause shifts in the jet stream, bringing warmer, drier weather to the southern area and colder, wetter conditions to northern regions.

2. The Northern Plains States

If you live in either of the Dakotas, you might want to prepare for a brutal winter. The NOAA forecast predicts La Niña conditions over the next three months, bringing both more precipitation and lower temperatures than normal.

Things look a little less harsh for places like Nebraska. There, both temperature and precipitation are expected to be right around average.

3. The Upper Midwest and Great Lakes

Saying a tough winter could be in store for the northern central part of the U.S. is a little bit like saying it’s going to get dark at night. But as far as conditions go, this one might be particularly harsh for the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest.

According to the NOAA forecast, the region could see below-average temperatures in places like Minnesota, northern Wisconsin, northern Iowa, and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. However, practically every square inch of the region is expected to see way more precipitation from December through February. And while the NOAA forecast doesn’t specifically look for snow, the combination could all but assure there will be plenty of the white stuff.

4. Alaska

It’s unlikely that anyone assumes winters in the northernmost state are anything but harsh, but this year could bring even worse conditions than usual. Parts of coastal and interior Alaska are expected to receive higher levels of precipitation from December through February. Ironically, this area is expected to also see warmer-than-usual temperatures.

The opposite is true of the state’s panhandle and islands. From around Anchorage east, the southernmost parts of the state could see colder-than-average temperatures, but could also get less precipitation than usual.