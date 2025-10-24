3 Regions Where Winter Will Arrive Earlier Than Usual This Year

We all hope for those pleasant years when fall lingers with comfortable temperatures before the first freezing weather arrives. But just like some places can stay warmer than usual during the march towards winter, there’s always the possibility that your autumn will get cut short with a blast of cold breezes, frost, or even snow. While each year will always play out differently, specific conditions can help pinpoint which areas will get that chilly transition sooner. So, which regions will see winter arrive earlier this year?

La Niña is expected to affect winter weather.

As we push through fall, the foliage isn’t the only thing that’s changing. Dropping surface water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of South America have signaled the return of La Niña, a natural phenomenon that can shift weather patterns during the winter months, The Washington Post reports.

While its counterpart El Niño (which forms when water temperatures warm up above average) is known for driving wetter and snowier conditions in the southern U.S. and drier, warmer conditions in northern states, La Niña typically has the opposite effect, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). This means northern areas can sometimes see colder weather, while southern states see slightly warmer temperatures.

But even with the shift in play, not all La Niñas are alike. This year appears to be a particularly weak version of the water temperature drop, which might even dissipate back to a neutral state before winter even finishes, The Post reports.

This could further alter expectations, with areas in the mid-Atlantic seeing some variation on their average snowfall. And while temperatures are expected to remain higher than average for the season overall, frigid cold snaps are still relatively frequent.

With this information at hand, meteorologists are now making their forecasts in an attempt to answer that annual nagging question: Are we in for an early, rough winter? Here are the regions they think could see it come early.

1. The Great Lakes and Midwest

Coming off a week filled with gusty winds and heavy rain, the northern central states could feel some of the first signs of an approaching winter, AccuWeather reports.

Through the rest of the week, the region should see temperatures drop from balmy readings in the 70s down to the low 50s, with a real feel even lower in the 40s.

This sudden dip to slightly below average temperatures could also usher in an early set of winter storms, too. According to AccuWeather, the Midwest and Great Lakes might see systems push down from Canada, especially in the earlier weeks of December.

Bitterly cold temperatures are also expected to start around this time, with the overall seasonal readings expected to be below average, per the NWS. Meanwhile, precipitation is expected to be higher than average from December through February.

2. The Northeast

As these early storms are pulled into the central U.S. from Canada, they’re expected to make their way into New England and the Northeast not long after. Meteorologists expect that many of them will develop into nor’easters, too, potentially kicking off some early-season snowfall.

Overall, the region is expected to see a bit of a warm-up in the middle of the season. Then it’s expected to dip again, with more snow arriving later in the winter, creating a bookend effect.

3. The Plains States

Other parts of the heartland are expected to be frigid soon, too. Meteorologists predict that arctic blasts could arrive early in December, according to AccuWeather.

As with the Midwest and Northeast, the Plains States could also see an early barrage of snowstorms as cooler air is pulled from the north. It’s then expected that there will be a lull in snowfall and a slight increase in temperature before February brings a return of cold, snowy conditions.