When 5 U.S. Regions Will Hit Peak Fall Foliage This Year

I love the summer, but now that it’s the end of September, I’m over the 80-degree days, and I’m itching for crisp, cool air, fuzzy sweaters, and pumpkin spice everything. Luckily, SmokyMountains.com’s fall foliage map is back to let us know exactly when our region will hit peak leaf peeping.

RELATED: 7 Best Spots in the U.S. to See Fall Foliage This Year.

So, how exactly does SmokyMountains.com arrive at its report?

“The backbone of the map is meteorology—temperature, moisture, sunlight, and precipitation. While meteorology is most accurate immediately before an event, a forecast is more useful to travelers and end users when made in advance,” explains the company.

“With our unique blend of historical and forecast data, we are able to make a highly accurate prediction by the end of August. The drastic year-to-year changes dictate that we create a new map from scratch with new data each year,” they add.

It’s also important to know that peak foliage typically only lasts for 7 to 10 days, but this can also shift due to temperature, rainfall, and wind, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

RELATED: 7 Best Fall Foliage Trees to Peep in Your Region.

1. Northeast

Of all U.S. regions, the Northeast is most well known for its stunning fall foliage. This year, the trees in New England, the Adirondacks, and the Poconos are expected to change colors earlier than normal, from late September to early October, due to cooler-than-average temperatures and less precipitation.

This happens because when trees don’t get enough water, they become “stressed,” Jim Salge, Yankee Magazine’s fall foliage forecaster, explained to NBC News. This affects photosynthesis and can even lead to leaves browning and dropping prematurely.

2. Mid-Atlantic and Great Lakes

Mid-October will usher in peak foliage in the mid-Atlantic and Great Lakes regions.

3. Mid-South and Central U.S.

In the mid-South and central U.S., peak foliage is expected in late October.

4. Deep South, Southern Plains, and Florida

Because of extra-dry and warm conditions this year, southern regions aren’t likely to experience peak foliage until late October through mid-November. Georgia, Alabama, and northern Florida will be on the latter end of the spectrum, and the entire region may have subdued fall colors this year.

5. Pacific Northwest and West Coast

Along the west coast, wetter and warmer conditions are expected to delay peak foliage. In lowland areas, this may also tone down the vibrancy, while mountain areas and higher elevations may be surprised with “vivid early fall bursts,” according to SmokyMountains.com.