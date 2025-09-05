7 Best Spots in the U.S. to See Fall Foliage This Year

If it feels like a weather switch went off on a Labor Day, you may not be imagining things. Meteorologists say the leaves have already begun changing in several parts of the U.S., and they’re also anticipating a more “vibrant” fall foliage season compared to last year. However, as we reported, experts also say that peak foliage will be briefer in 2025—meaning you’ll want to get your leaf-peeping in sooner rather than later. To help you pinpoint your travel plans, we rounded up the best spots in the U.S. to see fall foliage this year.

1 Mt. Agamenticus, Maine

Predicted peak foliage: October 21-27

Leaf-peeping has become so popular in New England that certain locations become unpleasantly overrun with tourists in the fall. So, instead of heading to Maine’s Acadia National Park or Bar Harbor, consider planning your trip around a visit to Mt. Agamenticus.

The 3,000-acre coastal forest in southern Maine offers views stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to New Hampshire’s White Mountains, along with 40+ miles of hiking trails. According to AllTrails, the Ring Trail Loop is a particularly beautiful hike in the fall when the pine, oak, beech, and hemlock trees are changing colors.

Close by in the town of Cape Neddick is the Cliff House Maine, a luxury waterfront resort situated on the 90-foot-high Bald Head Cliff. Not only does the hotel boast its own stunning views, but it also offers guests complimentary transportation to Mt. Agamenticus through its Volvo check-out program.

To get there, you’ll drive on US 1, “which provides views of brilliant fall foliage, classic New England villages, tidal marshes, rugged cliffs, and rolling hills,” according to a representative of the hotel.

2 Santa Fe

Predicted peak foliage: Late September

New Mexico is probably not top of mind when you think of autumnal colors, but you’d be remiss not to consider Santa Fe for your fall travels.

Perhaps the best way to experience the state’s capital city is by driving along the 15-mile Santa Fe National Forest Scenic Byway. The route begins in downtown Santa Fe, where historic Pueblo architecture is backlit by glowing yellow aspen trees. It then loops through the aspen-evergreen forest, which provides vistas of “amber-tinged badlands and azure mountains,” according to the New Mexico Tourism Department.

Finally, you’ll end at the Santa Fe Ski Basin, “where chairlifts rise 1,650 vertical feet to Tesuque Peak at 12,000-feet elevation.” While here, you can hike the Aspen Vista Trail, where elk often graze in the meadows in the fall.

If you’re up for more, there are six other scenic drives in New Mexico, including two that pass through Taos, a 1,000-year-old adobe village that’s been certified a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

3 Big Bear Lake, California

Predicted peak foliage: Mid-October to early November

Big Bear Lake is a resort community in the San Bernardino Mountains that claims to have 300 days of sunshine a year. Though most families visit in the winter for skiing or the summer for water activities, the fall is nothing to sneeze at.

As the city’s tourism page shares, “Hiking trails take on a magical feel with their changing aspens, maples, and oaks. The Village is a postcard come to life with fall foliage, wooden animal carvings, and twinkling lights in the evening.” Or, you can take in the views of the surrounding San Bernardino National Forest by renting a kayak or taking a boat ride on the lake.

To really appreciate the crisp mountain air and fall foliage, consider staying at Postcard Cabins Big Bear, where you’ll have your own cozy cabin in the woods, complete with an outdoor fire pit. The trees will be changing, and there’s a pond on the property where deer are known to roam around.

4 Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio

Predicted peak foliage: Third week of October

Smack dab between Cleveland and Akron, Cuyahoga Valley National Park has everything you’d want out of an outdoor landscape: a winding river, lush forests, rolling hills, and open farmland. The National Park Service says the third week of October is usually when foliage peaks, but even if you can’t make it that week, there will be something to enjoy all month long.

In the early part of the month, “You can see the magnificent reds of the maple, glowing oranges of the sassafras, and striking yellows of the white ash and big tooth aspen,” when you walk along the inner loop of the Oak Hill Trail they say, adding that these vistas are especially striking in the early morning when the colors reflect off Sylvan Pond. And in late October, the hazelnut and witch hazel trees turn a vibrant yellow in the forest.

Another way to experience all this is on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, a restored train that takes visitors through the national park.

There are some accommodations near the park, but for a more luxe stay, the Fidelity Hotel in Downtown Cleveland is less than 30 minutes away. It’s housed in a historic building and was designed with an elegant yet cozy aesthetic that screams autumn.

5 Asheville, North Carolina

Predicted peak foliage: Mid- to late-October

Asheville made headlines last year when it was pummeled by Hurricane Helene. Visiting the vibrant arts city this fall is not only a way to support its economy, but it’s also the perfect way to see fall colors. Even better, Dollar Flight Club recently ranked Asheville as the number-one most affordable fall foliage destination this year.

“Asheville in peak foliage season is one of my favorite fall getaways in the U.S.,” said Dollar Flight Club’s CEO Jesse Neugarten. “The mountain air, sweeping Blue Ridge views, and a surprisingly great food and drink scene make it a perfect mix of nature and culture, all for as low as $170 round-trip.”

Fellow travel experts highly recommend leaf peeping via the adjacent Blue Ridge Parkway. “This scenic route takes you past incredible, colorful views during fall, with countless spots to stop to take in the scenery, spend time in nature, and hang out in charming mountain towns. My go-to route is Brevard, Bryson City, Asheville, and Blowing Rock, with as many stops as possible along the way,” travel writer Polly Clover previously told Best Life.

And while you’re in Asheville, don’t forget to schedule a tour of the Biltmore Estate, a Gilded Age mansion that was once home to the Vanderbilts. The 8,000 acres of grounds offer their own fall foliage views.

6 Hudson Valley, New York

Predicted peak foliage: Mid- to late-October

The Hudson Valley region was just crowned the number-one fall foliage destination, according to search data compiled by Priceline for Travel + Leisure.

The magazine says these are four of the best spots for leaf peeping:

They also list some popular towns to visit: Catskill, Beacon, Hudson, Woodstock, and Rhinebeck. Kingston is another lovely town, with cute shops and restaurants along the Hudson River. Here, you can stay at the Hutton Brickyards, a riverfront hotel spread across a Second Empire historic mansion and modern outdoor cabins.

7 Door County, Wisconsin

Predicted peak foliage: Late-September to mid-October

Wisconsin’s Door County comes alive in the summer months when Midwestern vacationers arrive at the more than 300 miles of shoreline along Lake Michigan and Green Bay. In fact, the region is known as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest.” But the autumn months are just as spectacular.

For an unforgettable experience, we suggest making the small town of Sturgeon Bay your home base. “It provides visitors a step back in time as they walk through a downtown filled with shops, taverns, restaurants, and businesses in a city that was founded in 1883,” Jon Jarosh of Destination Door County previously told Best Life.

Just outside town is Potawatomi State Park, a 1,200-acre waterfront park highlighted by its rugged limestone cliffs. If you’ve got it in you to climb the 75 feet to the top of the observation tower, you’ll be treated to an awe-inspiring view of the lakes and leaves.

Jarosh recommends booking a room at The White Lace Inn, a historic bed and breakfast filled with antiques and surrounded by lovely gardens.