10 Cheapest Places in the U.S. to Fly in 2026

From beach destinations to urban locales, here's where you can get away for less.

Whether you’re dreaming of a beach vacation to escape the winter doldrums, a romantic getaway, or simply a quick escape, planning a trip can do wonders to keep you motivated. Unfortunately, it can be hard to jet off when you’re working with a limited budget, especially as inflation persists and the cost of airfare feels like it’s ballooning for the first time since pre-pandemic days. However, this doesn’t mean you won’t be able to get away: New research has helped pinpoint some of the cheapest places to fly in the U.S. in 2026.

The annual Cheap Flight Forecast is out.

The craziness of the holidays can put enough strain on budgets that it can sometimes feel like leisure travel is absolutely out of the question by the time January rolls around. But thanks to new intel from Dollar Flight Club (one of our absolute favorite travel tools), you might still be able to pack your bags and jet off.

The company just released its annual Cheap Flight Forecast for domestic and international destinations. To compile the list, Dollar Flight Club reviewed historical airfare pricing data (including its own alerts) from major and mid-sized hubs across the U.S. from the past few months.

They then filtered the results using key criteria, including availability, practical booking, and relatively high offer frequency. The team even included which seasonal windows the deals become available, making it even easier to plan accordingly.

What will be the cheapest places to fly in 2026?

If you’re traveling domestically, there’s no shortage of options. Here’s what the research found, including the average price and best season or time of year for availability:

10. Des Moines, Iowa (DSM) — $110; Spring to early summer

9. Pensacola, Florida (PNS) — $108; September through October

8. Knoxville, Tennessee (TYS) — $104; Spring or early fall

7. Detroit, Michigan (DTW) — $119; May through June or September

6. Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) — $92; Spring or fall

5. Dallas, Texas (DFW & DAL) — $129; Late January through February or late August

4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PIT) — $108; Late April through June or early fall

3. Chicago, Illinois (MDW & ORD) — $94; April–May or September through October

2. Orlando, Florida (MCO) — $105; Early May or mid-September

1. Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL) — $95; Late January or September

The findings show there’s a wide breadth of destinations available for less than $130, ranging from beach destinations to bustling cities. The company also clarified that it gave preference to flights that were more frequently available to ensure the list represented what was accessible to travelers across the U.S.

Here are some other tips for booking value travel next year.

Besides highlighting which places you could book for less, the report also comes complete with some insider intel and trends for anyone booking for a specific season.

Those getting away during the spring might want to consider visiting the National Parks, as well as other outdoorsy destinations like Denver, Colorado. Those traveling during the summer high season might want to consider booking red-eye or first departure flights to get around the typically higher airfare.

If you’re planning on getting away during the fall, you’re in luck: Data shows this is often the time of year with “the softest pricing across many markets,” including domestic destinations like Austin, Texas. And if you’re trying to get out of town for the winter months, consider aiming for beachy hubs (including Fort Lauderdale, Florida) to ensure you’re getting good deals.

Overall, the site says that timing your trip appropriately and being flexible with which airport you fly out of can help you unlock some consistently great flight deals.