If you aren’t shopping at Target this spring, you are missing out. In addition to great clothing, cosmetics, food, and toys, there are so many great decorative items for every room (and even outdoor spaces!) in your home. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best Target spring decor finds that look designer for less.

1 This Adorable Woven Easter Bunny

There are so many adorable Easter decorations at Target, but they are selling out fast. The Easter Woven Standing Bunny from Threshold will be an annual favorite. “Perfect bunny,” writes a shopper. “He’s adorable! Looks great on my table!”

2 A Mixed Floral Arrangement in a Vase

This Floral Mixed Arrangement from the Threshold designed with Studio McGee is a gorgeous alternative to a real floral bouquet. “Nice Decor Item. Substantial. Looks just like the photo. Happy with purchase,” writes a shopper. “Very pretty vase with flowers. Purchase now before they are gone when you want in spring. Vase is nice. Flowers are full,” adds another.

3 These Woven Lanterns

Shoppers love the Rattan Battery LED Outdoor Lanterns from Threshold, which look like the viral Crate & Barrel ones, but are just $40. “These are comparable to similar style lanterns at C&B, but for half the price. Plus they come with a built in ‘candle’ that has a timer,” writes a shopper. “I bought both sizes. Very large lanterns and should hold up well in the elements,” another adds.

4 These Farmhose Bowls

I love this $30 Muchoise Ceramic Decorative Bowl White/Blue, which will add a touch of farmhouse charm to your home. “Gorgeous! Beautiful bowl! Italian vibes! Looks expensive and great quality too!” writes a shopper.

5 Spring Throw Pillows

Give me all the spring throw pillows! This Square Floral Pillow Threshold will instantly refresh your living spaces. “Gorgeous Vintage Floral,” writes a shopper. “So pretty! These colors are gorgeous and add a pop of color to my neutral-toned couch. I love the removable cover which makes cleaning them practical and easy. They make me happy every time I see them in my living room! Bought two!”

6 A Gorgeous Planter

This Plastic Outdoor Planter Pot Cream from Threshold, designed with Studio McGee, is another stunning find for spring. “I love this planter, the color, texture and shape looks so nice on my front porch. Its quality is A+. The size is perfect to pair with the other planter I purchased from this same line,” writes a shopper. “I love these planters. They look so good on my porch!” adds another.

7 A Eucalyptus Wreath

The 26″ Eucalyptus Artificial Wreath Green is a great decoration for spring. The $34.99 wreath is “timeless,” a shopper says. “Beautiful, all-season wreath. I use it on my covered front porch and I enjoy the larger wreath size. Easy to hang and simply beautiful!”

8 Spring Candles

I have already started lighting spring candles around the house. This 3 Wick Wavy Ribbed Ceramic Jar Candle, 18oz, from Threshold, designed with Studio McGee, looks and smells like spring in the Blushed Tonka or Sunflower & Ivy scents. “The scent of the Blushed Tonka candle is so good and luxurious. I hope they make it a permanent item rather than just seasonal,” writes a shopper. “Love it! It smells wonderful. Very modern yet classic!” adds another.

9 Accent Rugs

Small accent rugs are great for adding a flash of spring vibes around the home. This Spring Plaid Scatter Accent Rug – Pink/Green/Ivory – Threshold™Threshold is just $15. “These are beautiful rugs! I needed something to replace my winter themed rugs and I bought 3 of these and love them!” one writes. “Love this rug! Very well made and so beautiful in my bedroom!” another adds.

10 A Moss Bowl

This Moss Bowl from Threshold is such a pretty accent piece. “I purchased this moss bowl online to use as an accent piece. The moss looks very realistic and full, and I love the contrast with the textured neutral bowl—it feels modern yet earthy at the same time. I like that it’s not too big, perfect since for our buffet table or on a shelf. No maintenance required, which is a huge plus, but it still gives that fresh greenery look,” writes a shopper.

11 Spring Faux Flowers

The 9″ XS White Sedum Artificial Plants Arrangement is $9.99 and looks incredibly real. “Simple elegance,” a shopper says. “Fell in love with this little plant. Not only was it affordable but it gave my space a much needed lift. Very cute, well made , and it arrived in one piece!”