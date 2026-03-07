9 Best New Target Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

We rounded up the best new products hitting Target shelves right now.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It should come as no surprise that Target is full of useful items, with new ones getting stacked on the shelves consistently. It’s nearly impossible to go in there and not spend over $50 on things that you didn’t even know you needed. Instead of going in with no plan this week, here are the 9 best items hitting the shelves this week that should be in your cart immediately.

1 Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing UV Lock Face Moisturizer

The Round Lab Birch Juice Moisturizing UV Lock Face Moisturizer for $6.99 is easily one of my favorite sunscreens out there. I first found this product in South Korea, and it was flying off the shelves at a store there called Olive Young. Unlike other sunscreens that have made me break out, this one moisturized and protected my skin while still leaving me with a glowing tan.

2 Canopy 4-in-1 Air Purifier

The Canopy 4-in-1 Air Purifier for $119.99 can keep you feeling healthy, starting with breathing in clean air. “From the first few days of using it, the air in my room felt noticeably cleaner and more comfortable, especially during dry weather. It doesn’t just purify the air—it adds moisture and helps keep dust, allergens, and odors under control, all without feeling overwhelming or high-maintenance,” a review said. “One of the biggest wins for me is how quiet it is. I can run it overnight or while working and completely forget it’s on.”

RELATED: 11 Best Target Special Offers This Week.

3 Filling Good Hyaluronic Acid Plumping Serum

The Filling Good Hyaluronic Acid Plumping Serum for $52 comes highly rated. “This serum is [super] hydrating. Leaves my skin looking refreshed and flawless. I have sensitive skin and dry skin, so a lot of products don’t work for me,” a review said.l. “Prior to trying Farmacy I was [going to] go to the dermatologist to get [recommendations about] products to use and now I don’t have to. This works amazing.”

4 Apple AirTag 2nd Generation

An Apple AirTag 2nd Generation for $29.99 really comes in handy. I put it in my luggage, and it has spared me numerous headaches, like when I was told my lost bag was still in New York City, when it was actually in Brazil. Because of my AirTag, I had my bag back in a day. Whether it’s attached to your pet, your luggage, your purse, it’s basically a necessity.

5 Floral Pattern Square Scarf

This Floral Pattern Square Scarf for $15 adds a bright pop of color to any outfit or bag. I’m a huge fan of a lightweight, summer scarf. It’s a great way to spruce up an outfit if you’re someone with an otherwise plain style. “So so cute and a great size. I added it to my purse and it is perfect,” a reviewer said.

6 Ceramic Outdoor Abstract Modern Planter Pot Terracotta Orange

Fun pottery pieces like the 6″ Ceramic Outdoor Abstract Modern Planter Pot Terracotta Orange for $15 can add a lot to both an indoor and outdoor space. Fill in your outdoor garden with pops of color, planting specific herbs or colorful flowers in the pot to place throughout the space.

7 3-Piece ABS Spinner Wheel Luggage Set

This 3-Piece ABS Spinner Wheel Luggage Set for $149.99 (marked down from $374.99) comes in pink and cream, giving you multiple sizes for your weekend getaways, to your longer vacations. With features like a built-in cup holder for your coffee or water, a charging port, and a phone holder, these bags make airport travel convenient.

8 Jeremiah Brent Home Pointelle Throw Blanket Sand

The Jeremiah Brent Home Pointelle Throw Blanket Sand comes in raisin and cream for $40, and adds some texture to a space. “Beautiful throw, lovely classic scallop pattern and the color is gorgeous! Like a deep, rich cherry mahogany…will look wonderful as a pop of color on my sofa,” a reviewer said. “Love it and that it’s 100% cotton,” another said.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Artificial Dracaena Floor Tree with White Pot

The Artificial Dracaena Floor Tree with White Pot for $79.19 adds a pop of greenery to your apartment or home while it’s still a little gloomy outside. The best part is, you don’t even have to water it or worry about keeping it alive. Realistic looking fake plants are a great way to decorate a space and add a little color.