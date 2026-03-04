These Target deals are worth shopping this week.

Have you been to Target this week? There are so many great deals all around the store, from children’s clothing to gadgets galore, skincare, and everything you need to get your home organized and tidied up this spring. What should you shop for while it’s on sale? Here are the 11 best Target special offers this week.

1 Spend $40, Save $10 on Select Toddler and Kids’ Clothing, Like This Adorable Athletic Dress

If you have been waiting to stock up on children’s clothing, now is the time. Spend $40, save $10 on select toddler & kids’ clothing. This includes a few of the items I have purchased for my daughter recently, like the Girls’ Pleated Active Athletic Dress from All In Motion, $25.00, and so many adorable swimsuits, like the Girls’ Cherry Pie One Piece Swimsuit from art class™Art Class

2 Get a $5 Target GiftCard with $30 Select Beauty Products Purchase, Including the Vanilla Dream Gold Bond Hand Cream

There is a special Target Circle Deal for members: Get a $5 Target GiftCard with a $30 purchase of select beauty products. This includes my favorite Gold Bond Hand Cream Vanilla Dream, which is also $2 off with a one-time manufacturer’s coupon. You can also choose from tons of KISS Nail and Lash products, like the KISS Products Salon X-tend Fake Nails Nonsense, and the BYOMA Collection.

3 Save $15 When You Spend $90 on Grocery & Essentials

Save $15 when you spend $90 on groceries & essentials, including cleaning supplies. Scrub Daddy Sponges and Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Lavender Collection is part of the promo.

4 Get a $5 Target GiftCard with 4 Select Personal Care Products

Get a $5 Target GiftCard with 4 select personal care products including eos Shea Better Women’s Shave Cream – Vanilla Bliss, Native Limited Edition Global Flavors Collection, and Harry’s Shaving Supplies. Insider tip: Some of these items are valid for more than one promo, so make sure to check all the open boxes when shopping on the website or app.

5 Up to 30% Off (Or More!) Floor Care Items, Like This Shark Vacuum

Shopping for vacuums or mops? Take up to 30% floor care items. So many brands are included in this offer, such as Bissell, Shark, and Roborock. This includes the Shark Rocket Pet Corded Stick Vacuum, Ultra-Lightweight, Swivel Head, Converts to Handheld HV301, which is actually half off at $99.99, down from $199.99.

6 Up to 30% Off Kitchen and Dining, Including Keurig

If you’ve had your eye on a new coffee machine or K-Cup gadget, many are on sale. Take up to 30% off kitchen and dining. For example, get the Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced Single-Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker Black: Electric Drip Coffee Pot, 72 oz Capacity for $169.99 down from $219.99.

7 Up to 40% Off Headphones and Speakers, Including Beats

Take up to 40% off headphones and speakers, including lots of Beats options. Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Wireless Headphones are $199.99 down from $349.99, while Beats Solo Buds True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are $59.99 – $69.99 down from $79.99.

8 $99.99 for Apple AirPods 4

Another great deal for Target Circle shoppers? Get Apple AirPods 4 wireless earbuds for just $99.99. They are usually $129.99.

9 Select Easter Decor Is 10% Off

Another Target Circle Bonus for members? Save 10% on select Easter decor & entertainment items. It is a one-time use and expires on March 9. One of my favorite eligible items is the Easter Bunny Wreath – Threshold.

10 Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Select Beauty Minis, Including Vacation Sunscreen

Buy 3, get 1 free on select beauty minis, which I always stock up on before a trip. This includes my favorite Vacation Super Spritz Face Mist – SPF 50 – 1 fl oz and Dossier Body Perfume – Floral Marshmallow.

11 $5 Off When You Spend $25 on Storage and Organization, Including These Rope Baskets

And, get organized and save money! Take $5 off when you spend $25 on storage & organization items. I love these Decorative Coiled Rope Baskets Collection from Brightroom, which looks nice while keeping your stuff sorted.