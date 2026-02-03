8 Best Marshalls New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This February

These Marshalls new arrivals look designer for less.

I am struggling with winter weather in the Northeast. It’s been unusually cold this season, and the only thing getting me through each day is that spring is on its way. Marshalls is here to keep me motivated. The store and website are flooded with new arrivals, from clothing, shoes, and accessories to swimsuits and fresh home finds. What should you shop for this month before the best stuff is gone? Here are the 8 best new arrivals from Marshalls hitting shelves this February.

1 This Gorgeous, Unique Table Lamp

Marshalls always has the greatest light fixtures. Whether you are looking for something traditional and simple or eccentric and unique, there is something for you. I am majorly crushing on this KARMA HOME 27in Ornate Glass And Metal Lamp With Printed Shade. It feels very Anthropologie and comes with a rechargeable bulb, three lighting modes with dimming options, a printed lampshade, a glass base, gold-tone accents, a remote control, and a USB-C charging cable. Get it for $59.99 or pay at least $110 at other stores.

2 A Woven Little Cabinet

There are some great little furniture pieces on the Marshalls website. This KARAT HOME 28×13.5×30 Noin 2 Door Cabinet looks much more expensive than $129.99. It has two drawers and shelves, offering tons of storage. I love the woven design on the front and the modern-looking legs.

3 A Luxe Hand Cream and Oil Gift Set

Marshalls always carries great little gift sets under $10. This CRABTREE & EVELYN 2pc Rose Water Hand Cream And Fragrance Oil Set is just $9.99 and is fragranced with one of the brand’s most iconic scents. It makes the perfect little Galentine’s or teacher’s gift.

4 Armani Lipstick for $30 Under Retail

Get designer lipstick for less at Marshalls. ARMANI Lip Maestro Satin Long Lasting Lipstick retails for a whopping $48 at Sephora and Nordstrom. The Marshalls price? $16.99. Shoppers swear that it lasts longer than other brands and keeps lips hydrated.

5 New Designer Denim Styles

If you want designer denim but want to pay normal denim prices, head to Marshalls. This on-trend pair of 7 FOR ALL MANKIND Dojo Flare Leg Jeans retails for $228. The Marshalls price is just $69.99. If the bell-bottom, high-waist style isn’t for you, there are tons of other options to choose from.

6 Swimsuits for Men and Women

Spring break is quickly approaching, and Marshalls is starting to stock the aisles with bathing suits. I found this gorgeous GOTTEX Mademoiselle Ruched One-piece Swimsuit for $39.99, which sells for at least $168 at department stores. There are also super stylish men’s swim shorts, like this pair of TAILORBYRD Abstract Swim Shorts With Built-in Comfort Liner for just $19.99.

7 Lots of New Tom Ford Sunglasses

Most Tom Ford sunglasses styles retail for over $500 at department stores. Marshalls always has them for at least half off. I found a few great shades for men and women, including these TOM FORD 59mm Sunglasses for $179.99 and these TOM FORD 55mm Square Sunglasses for $199.99.

8 And, This LoveShackFancy-Ish Outfit

There are also tons of adorable spring styles dropping. This AMY JANE LONDON Gaia Floral Cropped Top And Skirt Set is just $59.99, and is a great LoveShackFancy dupe for a lot less.