7 Marshalls New Arrivals That Feel Way More Expensive

These Marshalls spring arrivals look designer, from chic dresses and bedding to sleek lamps and wall art.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

When I want to buy bougie clothes, skincare and beauty products, and home decor items for less, I hit my local Marshalls. The discount store is a sneaky place to find name-brand items at a fraction of the retail price. This week I hit my local store and scoured the store’s website to catch a glimpse of the new arrivals hitting for spring. There are so many fantastic finds that look like they should cost a fortune but are surprisingly affordable. Here are 7 Marshalls’ new arrivals that feel expensive.

1 This Beautiful Spring Dress

The Marshalls website and stores are filling up with so many spring styles. In addition to bathing suits and cover ups, there are gorgeous dresses, like this WHITE CLOSET Linen Blend Sleeveless Maxi Dress. It is giving J.Crew vibes for just $29.99.

2 And, This Sophisticated Shirt Dress

This ELLEN TRACY Stretch Poplin Belted Flared Maxi Shirt Dress is another find. The sophisticated shirt dress is flattering for a variety of figures and is classy enough for Easter church and brunch. Get it for $34.99, half off the original price.

3 Designer Spring Sandals and Heels

The footwear department is flooded with stylish footwear for spring and summer. I found tons of designer sandals and heels, like this pair of gold REBECCA MINKOFF Mesh Band Heeled Mules for $39.99. They originally cost over $100,

4 This Stunning Comforter Set

Marshalls is getting in so many spring and summer-worthy bedding sets. This CABBAGES & ROSES Comforter Set starts at $89.99, about half off the retail price, and honestly looks like it belongs in a luxury bedding store. I love the timeless floral pattern.

5 Wall Art That Looks Expensive

You have to choose artwork carefully at discount stores. This COLLEEN KARIS DESIGNS 30×30 Blue Morris Shadowbox Wall Art is a definite find. It looks professional, framed, and I love the stunning print inside and the perfect matting job.

6 A Pinstriped Duvet Set

Pinstriping is one of my favorite patterns for a bed, as it is super neutral. This MADE IN PORTUGAL Pinstripe Duvet Set gives Serena & Lily vibes for a fraction of the designer price. The Queen set is just $59.99 and comes with a duvet and shams.

7 And, This Sleek Lamp

My jaw dropped when I spotted this LILLIAN AUGUST 26in Rattan Table Lamp. Black rattan? Yes, please, I love the contrast of natural and sophisticated. Get it for $79.99.