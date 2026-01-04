5 New Marshalls Accent Lamps That Look Expensive When Lit

These Marshalls accent lamps look high end at home while costing far less than retail.

If you aren’t shopping at Marshalls for lighting fixtures, you are missing out on high-quality table lamps, floor lamps, sconces, and even chandeliers at discount prices you won’t find anywhere else. Even all the interior designers I know shop at the discount stores, including Marshalls, HomeGoods, and T.J. Maxx, for their clients’ homes. Sometimes, you can even find seriously name-brand, high-end fixtures and accent lamps for hundreds less than other stores. But you have to shop with caution. Some cheap lamps, look it. Luckily, there are so many discounted lamps that look like you paid high-end retail. Here are 5 Marshall’s accent lamps that look expensive when lit.

1 Classic Chinoiserie Style for a Luxe Look

If you are a fan of traditional or Grandmillennial design, this BROOKS BROTHERS 25in Ceramic Jar Lamp With Pleated Shade will be perfect for your space. The lamp features a blue-and-white chinoiserie design and is topped with a pleated blue lampshade. Overall, it is a timeless piece and costs just $59.99 compared to $85 retail.

2 Designer Patterned Shade That Steals the Show

If you are decorating a darker or more neutral space, this MORRIS & CO. 26in Oslo Lodden Table Lamp is a must-buy. The lamp features an attention-grabbing wooden base and is topped with one of the designer’s iconic patterns, a pleated lampshade. It looks interior designer worthy for just $99.99.

3 A Solid Marble Lamp That Feels High-End

Adding different textures and materials to your space can go a long way in terms of design. This stunning TAHARI 11×15 Solid Marble Table Lamp is so unexpected. The base is simply a chunk of the expensive stone and the base, gold-toned. The hardback shade is a clean white, resulting in a classy addition to your room. Get it for $59.99.

4 Preppy Plaid Lamps With a Ralph Lauren Vibe

Going for that Ralph Lauren vibe? This set of BROOKS BROTHERS 27 In Knobby Metal Table Lamps With Plaid Shades, $79.99, will add a little prep to your room. They have knobby gold bases and very traditional plaid shades. They are chorded and have touch control. There is a red plaid version as well.

5 An Upscale Designer Lamp You’d Never Expect Here

This lamp is from the designer brand Uttermost, which sells upscale lighting fixtures and lamps priced at hundreds of dollars. The FIND BY UTTERMOST 11.5×21 Relax Woman Marble Base Table Lamp, $179.99, oozes luxury and sophistication. It features a white marble base with a removable hardback shade, a twisted-cord design, and an in-line switch. I appreciate the black-and-white contrast details. This is one of those items I was surprised to find at Marshalls.