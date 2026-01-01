11 Marshalls New Year Deals Shoppers Are Already Snapping Up

These Marshalls clearance finds are deeply discounted and moving fast.

Any day you walk into Marshalls or visit the store’s website, you are guaranteed to find great and unbeatable deals on everything from home goods to clothing, shoes, and bath and body products. However, there is currently a major sale. The “Clearance on top of Clearance” sale guarantees prices up to 70 percent off department stores, and it includes designer brands like Miu Miu, Peter Millar, and Rag & Bone. What should you shop for? Here are 11 Marshalls’ New Year’s Deals shoppers are already snapping up.

1 This Kids Carhartt Hoodie

There are many basic items on sale. I found this versatile CARHARTT Little Girls Brushed Hoodie, originally $28 at department stores. The clearance price? Just $9. It has a brushed interior, kangaroo pocket, ribbed cuffs and hem, and brand logo accents.

2 A Beautiful and Figure-Flattering Dress

There are many fabulous dresses on sale, ranging from casual to black-tie. This beautiful TAYLOR Puff Sleeve Button Down Smocked Waist Maxi Dress was $80 in department stores, and half that at Marshalls. Now it is down to just $15,

3 Chunky Bass Loafers

Chunky penny loafers is a timeless style that got trendy in 2025. This striking white pair of GH BASS Whitney Super Lug Loafers is chic and pairs well with spring and summer looks. They sold for $100 at department stores and are now down to $27 as part of the sale.

4 A Well-Made Cross Body Bag

There are several stylish purses on sale too, including the MARTA PONTI Leather Smooth Flap Crossbody. The high-quality, well-made compact bag retailed for $70, but now you can get it for $22.

5 I Even Found These Miu Miu Flats

I was stunned to see this pair of jaw-dropping MIU MIU Crochet Design Rhinestone Embellished Ankle Tie Flats on sale. The designer shoes retailed for $900 at high-end stores. Now you can snag the colorful pair for $180.

6 And, Peter Millar Items Are On Sale Too

Golf brand Peter Millar can be super pricy at department stores. There are a few styles included in the sale, like this PETER MILLAR Hooded Merge Jacket. Pay $110 at other stores or just $37 at Marshalls.

7 Fun Costumes

If your kids like to play dress up, this WHAT A CHARACTER Girls 3pc Pop Princess Costume With Wig And Microphone, which gives serious Taylor Swift vibes, is a must-buy. Originally priced at $35, you can get it for $15.

8 A Preppy Pajama Set

Calling all preppy girls! This RACHEL ZOE Little Girls 3pc Lettuce Trim Pajama Top With Shorts And Pants Set is ultra adorable and perfect for Valentine’s Day. It is marked down to $9, originally $28.

9 Athleisure Galor

There is a ton of name-brand athleisure on sale. I am ordering this pair of THREE DOTS Yummy Scuba Joggers. The white sweats were initially priced at over $50 but are now $10.

10 Rag & Bone Silver Chelsea Boots

Get the year started on an attention-grabbing note with this pair of Rag & Bone Leather Joni Chelsea Boots. The striking silver boots, once priced at $245, are now $96. There are other items from the designer included in the sale.

11 And, Coats

I also found some great coats, including this stone-color INDUSTRY Hooded Winderbreaker Jacket, perfect for spring. It was originally $82 but is now just $27.