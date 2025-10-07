The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you visited your local Michaels store lately? The arts and crafts aisles are filling up with so many new and exciting projects to start over the next month. Whether you want to learn how to sew, make your own diamond-style coasters, or even create unique taba squishies, there is something for everyone. Here are the 7 best new Michaels craft finds hitting shelves this October.

1 A Diamond Painting Coasters Set

This 6 Pcs Diamond Painting Coasters with Holder comes with six Diamond Painting Coasters, six Cork Pads, one Coaster Holder, 17 Colorful Diamonds, one Clay Glue, one Pen, and one Diamond Tray.

2 A Glow in the Dark Rock Painting Kit

This Faber-Castell® Glow in the Dark Rock Painting Kit, on sale for $7.79, is a fun and easy activity for kids. “Super activity! What kid doesn’t love rocks! So fun!” writes a shopper. “Kids had a fantastic time painting these rocks. These filled up an afternoon on a rainy day,” adds another.

3 A Learn How to Sew Set

Do you want to teach your kids how to sew? Craft-Tastic Let’s Learn to Sew is on sale for $14.99. “Cute kit with multiple beginner projects, my daughter loves it!” writes a shopper. “Don’t know how to sew that’s okay. Craft-tastic helped my daughter & I to learn how to hand see. With the easy to read with pictures on step by step on what to do helped. It comes with a few supplies to get started on a few projects that are listed in the book. Patients is needed for this takes time to get it going. From cutting to sewing. But in the end it was a fund bonding & learning experience for us,” another says.

My daughter is obsessed with Taba Squishies, so she would love this Large Dragon & Hamster DIY Squishy Making Kit. "Create your own squishy Taba toys with the ultimate DIY kit! Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned crafter, this 16-in-1 set includes everything you need to make big, bouncy squishies that are fun to create and even better to squeeze," reads the description.

5 This Halloween Window Art Kit

My kids will love the Made By Me Create Your Own Halloween Window Art, which has all the supplies to create 20 projects, including window clings and suncatchers. It’s currently on sale for $42.01.

6 A Wax Sealing Stamp Set

Do you already have holiday cards on your mind? This Green Sealing Wax Stamp Set by Recollections includes all the goodies to wax seal your envelopes in holiday spirit. Get it for $24.99 plus 40 percent off right now with the code FLASH40.

7 And, an Adorable Halloween Puppy Canvas Painting Kit

This 11″ x 11″ Trick-or-Treat Puppy Canvas Painting Kit by Craft Smart is $3.99 and comes with everything needed — 1 pre-printed stretched canvas, 7 acrylic paints (Titanium White, Cadmium Yellow, Orange Red, Sky Blue, Sap Green, Burnt Sienna and Lamp Black), 3 synthetic bristle brushes (Flat 10, Round 3 and Detail 0), 1 dual tip marker (white and black), 1 5-well paint palette, and 1 instruction sheet with tips — to create this adorable puppy art.