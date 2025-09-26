2 Michaels Shopping Changes Happening Now in Stores

This time of year always puts me in the mood to craft. Not only do chilly days lend themselves well to staying indoors and completing a DIY project, but Halloween and Christmas are arguably the two best seasons to get creative. But with retailers closing left and right, it’s getting harder to find supplies—which is why I was so excited to hear about the two major shopping changes Michaels is making in stores and online now.

Michaels is reviving JOANN fabrics.

After 82 years in business, beloved fabric and yarn retailer JOANN closed all 800 of its locations earlier this year, leaving a void in the world of knitting and sewing. However, in June, Michaels acquired JOANN’s intellectual property and private label brands. What does that mean for shoppers?

As of this week, all of Michaels’ 1,300+ stores in the U.S. will feature a new in-store experience known as The Knit & Sew Shop.

According to a press release, The Knit & Sew Shop offers both JOANN- and Michaels-branded products, including:

Threads

Fabric (currently in 840 stores with plans to expand to 250 more), as well as fabric-cutting tables

Sewing and yarn, including those from Gütermann and JOANN’s brand Big Twist (the latter of which will hit stores by the end of October)

Related supplies such as Singer and Brother sewing machines, sewing notions, and beginner needle-crafting kits

Michaels is also filling the void left by Party City.

Party City suffered a similar fate as JOANN earlier this year, shuttering all 800 of its stores after 40 years in business. This left a gaping hole in the party supplies space, with shoppers looking for places to buy balloons, decorations, and more.

But Michaels has stepped in here, too, introducing The Party Shop at all its stores.

Most notably, The Party Shop features a Balloon Bar, “offering an assortment of latex and foil balloons, as well as customizable balloons for every occasion and theme,” according to the press release.

Ballooon bundles start at just $9.99, and you can also find celebration-ready items like DIY balloon arch kits. Plus, Michaels has introduced a convenient “Reserve a Time” balloon pick-up feature, as well as a ballooon delivery option.

You’ll also find hundreds more items in The Party Shop, including “exclusive themes like western-inspired rodeo, playful bows, elegant milestone birthdays, and classics like a blue gingham line that puts a modern twist on nostalgic celebrations,” states the company.

And for those planning a party on a budget, Michaels has lowered the prices on its in-house brand, Celebrate It, by 25 to 70 percent. This applies to plates, napkins, party streamers, table covers, and more.