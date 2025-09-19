Bed Bath & Beyond Is Opening 275 New Stores—4 Things We Know So Far

When Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy in 2023, devoted shoppers prepared themselves to never see the store again. But last fall, parent company Beyond, Inc., negotiated a “strategic partnership” with Kirkland’s Home to save the fledgling retailer and begin reopening some brick-and-mortar locations. A year later, the forecast for Bed Bath & Beyond is rosier than expected, with close to 300 locations anticipated to open. Here’s everything we know so far.

1 The first Bed Bath & Beyond Home store opened this summer.

There’s been a slight tweak to the name of the store. It now goes by Bed Bath & Beyond Home, which was born from a $25 million agreement between Kirkland Inc. and Beyond, Inc. The new incarnation of Bed Bath & Beyond will focus more on small furniture pieces, textiles, and decor.

The first Bed Bath & Beyond Home store opened this summer in Brentwood, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville, “to strong customer reception and national media attention,” according to a press release.

Five additional Bed Bath & Beyond Home stores will open in the greater Nashville market in fiscal year 2025.

2 All Kirkland’s Home stores will be converted into Bed Bath & Beyond stores over the next two years.

The press release announced that, earlier this week, The Brand House Collective, Inc., formerly Kirkland’s, Inc., completed a $10 million deal to sell Kirkland’s Home intellectual property to Bed Bath & Beyond.

As part of the arrangement, 250-275 Kirkland’s Home locations will be converted to Bed Bath & Beyond Home stores over the next two years, while the remaining 25 Kirkland’s will close by the end of the year. The company has not released details on which locations will close, but you can see all store locations here.

The Brand House Collective CEO, Amy Sullivan, said that the company is also looking for brand-new locations for Bed Bath & Beyond, according to Retail Dive.

Additionally, Kirkland’s will make its foray into the wholesale market.

3 BuyBuy Baby and Overstock are opening new stores, too.

The Brand House Collective also counts buybuy Baby and Overstock as part of its portfolio.

The company previously shared that the first-ever physical storefront for Overstock would open in the greater Nashville area, with preliminary plans to open 30 more stores soon after.

Nashville has also been floated as the location of the first new BuyBuy Baby store to open after the retailer closed all of its stores in 2024, following a bankruptcy filing.

The company has not confirmed locations for either of these stores, but they did say that the expectation is “for the first BuyBuy Baby store to open in fiscal 2026.”

4 Dig up those old coupons!

In a press release earlier this summer, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it would accept those famous blue coupons in its new stores: “We encourage guests to bring in their legacy Bed Bath & Beyond coupons which we will gladly honor.”

It’s not yet clear if BuyBuy Baby will also accept them, like they used to.