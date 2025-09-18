2 Major Target Sales Are Just Weeks Away

Economists predict that current political pressures on the Federal Reserve will result in higher inflation, and it’s still yet to be seen how the full effects of tariffs will affect the American consumer come October. Needless to say, finding a good bargain is more important now than ever (as is a little retail therapy!). So, for some very welcome news: Target is just weeks away from commencing two huge sales that’ll save you big bucks.

RELATED: 3 Bath & Body Works Shopping Changes Happening This Month.

Target Circle Week is Oct. 5-11.

Target Circle Week began as a way for the retailer to compete with Amazon Prime Day, and it looks like some things don’t change.

Amazon recently announced that its fall Prime Days will take place on Oct. 7-8. So, naturally, Amazon has now revealed that its next Target Circle Week is Oct. 5-11.

All members of the Target Circle loyalty program, which is free to join, can take advantage of the sales, while those who are paid members of Target Circle 360 can start to shop the deals on Oct. 4.

According to a press release, Target Circle Week will offer shoppers “the chance to save on everyday essentials, fall style picks and holiday gifts.”

Target Deal of the Day kicks off on Nov. 1.

Holiday shopping is starting early at Target this year. The retailer just announced that its Deal of the Day promotion will kick off on Nov. 1 and run through Dec. 24, offering Target Circle members up to 50 percent off on a new deal everyday. New weekly deals will be dropping, too.

RELATED: 4 Holiday Shipping Deadlines, USPS Announces This Week.

Here’s what else you can expect from Target for the holidays.

Target is also hoping to bring shoppers thousands of affordable items this holiday season, regardless of sales. “Consumers will discover 20,000 new items — twice as many as last year — with more than half exclusive to Target, and thousands of gifts starting at just $5,” reads a press release shared with Best Life.

Here’s some of the new merchandise that’ll start dropping in October:

Pop culture items exclusively for Stranger Things and Wicked, ranging from apparel and beauty to toys and home decor

New home acessories from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, Threshold with Studio McGee, and John Derian

Beauty items starting at just $3

New “high-demand” brands, including Uncommon James jewelry and Christmas trees and decor from Balsam Hill

Holiday decorations and decor starting at just $3

On the logistical end of things, Target currently offers same-day delivery from local stores to 80 percent of the U.S. population, as well as two-day shipping to 99 percent of the population.

By the end of October, Target will also offer next-day delivery to more than half the population (you can see all 35 metro regions where this is available here). This will be free for orders over $35 or for any order if you’re a Target Circle 360 member.