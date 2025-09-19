7 Best New Dillard’s Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Social media is an easy way to learn about the best new bargains and viral merchandise. The downside to this is that once something gets put on blast, there’s a very good chance it’ll sell out fast. And that’s exactly what’s happening now with Dillard’s new holiday decor. The items, which range from decorative dishes to ceramic nutcrackers, all have a “vintage” Christmas feel, and shoppers are running to grab them.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Set of 2 Santa Mugs: $36

Every Christmas growing up, my mom always decorated the kitchen with a set of really old Santa mugs. It wasn’t until I was older that I learned these cutesy, winking faces are true collector’s items from the 1950s and ’60s, stamped with “Made in Japan” on the bottom.

Today, acquiring these vintage mugs can be difficult and expensive, but there are plenty of new replicas that are just as adorable. Enter Dillard’s Set of 2 Santa Mugs. They’re part of the store’s new Sweet Christmas Collection from the brand Southern Living.

The mugs come in the more standard red or a fun pink color, the latter of which is what shoppers are really clamoring for. Best of all, they’re microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

2 Pink Bow Platter: $48

You’re going to need something to put all those Christmas cookies out on, and what’s more perfect than this Pink Bow Platter?

The pink accents give the piece that playful, feminine touch, while the Christmas tree and red and green motifs hold onto that more traditional Christmas feel.

Be sure to grab the coordinating Pink Tree Accent Plates ($28 for a set of two).

3 Pink Santa Platter: $32

Technically, this Pink Santa Platter is a serving piece, but we’d advocate using it as a decorative item on a shelf or setting it out on a coffee table. It’s just too cute to cover up!

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

4 Chinoiserie Ceramic Nutcrackers: $35

Chinoiserie—a European decorative style that borrows Chinese motifs and is often done in a traditional blue and white pattern—is having a moment in the interior design world, which is why shoppers are drooling over this other Southern Living holiday collection at Dillard’s.

These hand-painted Chinoiserie Ceramic Nutcrackers are so chic, and they’d go perfectly in a house where red and green clash with the rest of the decor.

Last year, the chinoiserie Christmas items sold out, so you’ll want to act fast.

5 Set of 2 Chinoiserie Accent Plates: $30

Nutcrackers not your thing? Don’t worry, Dillard’s also has these lovely Chinoiserie Santa Accent Plates, as well as Chinoiserie Christmas Tree Accent Plates. Again, they’re dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

6 Nutcracker Hooked Wool Square Pillow: $46

Dillard’s brand Mud Pie has also gotten in on the vintage-Christmas action this year. We love how the Nutcracker Hooked Wool Square Pillow incorporates the trending pink without going overboard. It’s especially cute when paired with the Nutcracker Hooked Wool Lumbar Pillow ($34.50).

7 Christmas Tree Candy Pitcher: $48

Flirty pink, candy-cane stripes, an old-timey tree—this Christmas Tree Candy Pitcher has it all. Use it to serve water (or a fun cocktail!) at Christmas dinner, or make it into a decorative vase filled with frost-covered twigs.