7 Best New Costco Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco is always a few seasons ahead of the game when it comes to decor and merchandise. Halloween decorations and costumes are already starting to sell out, which means one thing: Christmas is coming. My warehouse and the website are starting to flood with the newest holiday items and customer favorites from years’ past. Here are the 7 best new Costco decor items hitting shelves this week.

1 A Collectible Santa Figurine

Costco has a great selection of collectible holiday decor. This Fitz and Floyd Telluride Grand Santa Figurine is just one of the many the warehouse sells. It is available in red or blue for $169.99, including shipping and handling. There is also a deer and a nutcracker.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 A Jim Shore Mickey and Minnie Statue

Incorporate the Disney spirit into your home this holiday season. The Costco website is selling a Disney Holiday Minnie with Presents Statue by Jim Shore and also a Mickey version, each $74.99. “I love everything Jim Shore! This piece is wonderfully made. The colors are vivid and the piece itself is beautiful. I will be adding this to my other large Minnie pieces. I can’t wait for Christmas to display it!” a shopper writes. “love this, for the size and price it’s a great value and Minnie is so cute!!!” adds another.

3 A Stunning Centerpiece

Have you started planning your holiday table? This 24″ Holiday Artificial Centerpiece with LED Candles is a one-and-done decoration to add as your centerpiece. The $57.99 decoration includes two warm white LED candles and a timer function with 6 hours on, 18 hours off.

4 A Super Big Snowman Family for Your Yard

I think I am going to splurge on a big yard decoration this year, and this Pop Up Snowman Family with LED Lights, Set of 3, is calling my name. It comes with a total of 435 lights and 43 twinkling LED lights. Set up is a breeze. There is also a set of stacked penguins for $239.99.

5 And, These Peppermint Lawn Stakes

This set of six Peppermint LED Lawn Stakes is also adorable, especially for lining a driveway or walkway. You can connect up to 20 sets, with 36 inches of spacing between the peppermints. Each set is $49.99.

6 A Trio of Alpine Trees in Burlap Bags

I love this trio of Alpine Artificial Trees with LED Lights, each in a burlap bag. The set is an “excellent value” per shoppers. “These trees were decorated and placed around the room. One on the fireplace hearth. One on the side cabinet. The third on the floor behind a chair. Each was plugged into a remote controlled outlet. Winter wonderland!” writes one. “They are so light and airy. The base is really heavy too so they stay upright beautifully. Absolutely perfect for some one who doesn’t want to put up a big tree, but have the Christmas feeling in the room. I give 5 stars !!!!!!” adds another.

RELATED: 4 Big Changes Costco Is Making Now for Shoppers.

7 And, These Adorable Holiday Rugs

Adding a festive rug will infuse the holiday spirit into any room. Costco has a few Holiday Hooked Accent Rugs styles, 22″ x 38″, including reindeer, sleigh, and peppermint motifs. Each is $25.99. “Cute nice quality and size,” writes a shopper.