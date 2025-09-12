The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I am a devoted Costco shopper. I make at least one trip to my local warehouse per week and peruse the website multiple times a day. In addition to the most delicious food and beverages, the store is home to some unexpected decor finds, ranging from seasonal items to everyday staples. This week, so many great new items are flooding the website. Here are 7 best new Costco decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Trio of Luxury Candles in Fall Scents

I am obsessed with candles and always find great deals at Costco. The website just dropped this set of three Sand + Fog Candles with Carved Wood Lids in amazing fall scents: Pumpkin Harvest, White Pumpkin, and Sage Pumpkin. Each candle burns for about 32 hours. They are available for $38.99.

2 A Gorgeous Digital Frame

Aura is my go-to digital frame brand. Costco just got the Aura Carver in black or white for $99.99. I have several Aura frames throughout my house and gift them to friends and family so we can easily share photos, sending them directly to each other’s frames. These make a great gift, so stock up while you can.

3 High-Quality Holiday Throw Pillows

No, it’s not too early to start ordering holiday decorations. I feel like you have to stock up a season ahead of time at Costco, or you miss out on the best items. This Mina Victory Loop Holiday Pillow, 22″ x 22″ looks like it was hand-looped and comes in a bunch of patterns, including a candy cane, deer, snowflake, and tree. At $34.99, I am buying a few. “This pillow is so pretty and soft. The insert it comes with leaves something to be desired but the cover itself is perfect – amazing quality and very soft,” writes a shopper.

4 A One-and-Done Gallery Frame Set

Putting together a gallery wall can be overwhelming, but not with this Mikasa 10-Piece Gallery Frame Set. It comes with everything needed to curate a wall, two 8″x10″, two 5″x7″, and six 4″x6″ frames ready for your photos or artwork. Get it all for $56.99, including shipping and handling. “Joy in a box,” writes one shopper. “This frame set is truly Lovely. And it is such a great deal, as there are 10 frames! Well worth the purchase price! Style is modern, but also classic. Simple, but elegant. Would look wonderful on a wall by the black frame set now available, which will be my next purchase! They could easily be incorporated together, for an engagingly creative look. Sometimes we need to get our wonderful pictures out of boxes, and allow ourselves a little artistic time making a project that brings us great Joy! ”

5 A Stunning Faux Flower Arrangement

I don’t love faux flowers, but this arrangement fooled me. The Faux 12″ Hydrangea Arrangement, currently $10 off, just $29.99, is blowing shoppers away. “Hydrangeas never looked so good!” writes one. “This is a beautiful floral arrangement – I bought three!” Another adds that it is made with “Beautiful real touch petals.”

6 Two Chic Rechargeable Lamps for Little Nooks

I think this set of two Mikasa Rechargeable 14-inch LED Lamps with Touch Control looks designer, and for $10 off, just $39.99, it’s a steal. “Liked the first pair so much, I ordered another!” writes a shopper. “These lamps are perfect for bringing light to little nooks in your home. I have one in our coffee bar and two on our patio table. I have another one waiting for the perfect location. I especially like the ability to dim the lamps if I want a little less light. They come in pairs and I liked the first pair so much I ordered another pair. Good solid quality.”

7 And, a Coastal Chic Jute Pouf

This Mina Victory Jute Pouf is offering major Serena & Lily vibes for less. The $54.99 item also makes a great foot rest, per shoppers. “Good price. should hold its form for two or three years,” writes one.