4 Big Changes Costco Is Making Now for Shoppers

You can even save big on a new car.

September 10, 2025
September 10, 2025

Whether you’re loading up on lunch-box snacks or searching for fall gardening supplies, there’s a good chance you’re hitting up your local Costco this month. If you don’t have a trip to the warehouse club planned, these announcements might have you changing your mind. From new, lower prices (even on cars!) to extended hours (for certain members), these are all the changes Costco is making now for shoppers.

1
Costco is lowering prices on certain Kirkland items.

A view of several containers of Kirkland Signature organic extra virgin olive oil.
Shutterstock

It’s been 30 years since Costco first introduced its in-house Kirkland brand, and even after three decades, Kirkland Signature products continue to outperform other items at the warehouse store.

According to Store Brands, this year, Costco lowered the price of some of its most popular Kirkland products by $2 each, including:

  • Kirkland Signature 3-Liter Refined Olive Oil
  • Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter
  • Kirkland Signature Tortilla Strips

“These items typically offer members 15% to 20% more value compared to national brand alternatives, with equal or better quality,” Gary Millership, Costco’s chief financial officer, said during an earnings call earlier this year, adding that Costco is committed to producing new Kirkland items.

2
Costco has a new cost-plus pricing model at its pharmacies.

closeup of Costco pharmacy
Shutterstock

Costco recently announced that it partnered with pharmacy benefit management company Navitus to offer a new cost-plus pricing model at its pharmacies and for mail-in prescriptions.

“Drug costs will reflect what Costco pays to acquire a drug, plus a fixed markup and fee for the pharmacy services provided,” states the announcement.

When the new program becomes available on Jan. 1, 2026, Navitus clients will receive the following advantages, according to a press release:

  • Visibility into drug costs and dispensing fees
  • Access to brand, generic, and non-specialty medications
  • Expanded cost-plus options, including Lumicera Health Services for specialty medications
  • No cost same-day prescription delivery with Instacart for those who live within an hour of a Costco pharmacy (even non-Costco members can take advantage of this)

3
Costco executive members can now shop during VIP hours.

Costco Wholesale store
iStock

Costco announced back in June that it would begin offering VIP shopping hours for its Executive members. It was soft-launched over the summer, with a grace period for other member tiers, but as of Sept. 2, the change is officially in effect.

Now, those with an Executive membership—which costs $130 a year, as opposed to $65 for Gold Star and Business members—can shop at Costco during the following earlier hours:

  • Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
  • Sunday: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Executive members can also receive a $10 monthly credit on select SameDay.Costco.com or Costco via Instacart deliveries, as well as a 2 percent annual reward (up to $1,250).

However, all members can take advantage of Costco’s extended Saturday hours, as the store will now remain open an hour later, until 7 p.m.

4
Costco members can save big on Volvo cars.

Volvo logo on front grill
Shutterstock

Last week, Costco Auto Program announced a limited-time promotion, running from Sept. 2 to Oct. 31, 2025, on Certified By Volvo pre-owned vehicles.

As Costco explains, “Each Certiﬁed by Volvo vehicle has to pass a rigorous test with more than 170 points, have less than 80,000 miles, and receive a detailed CARFAX Vehicle History Report. Only Authorized Volvo Dealers can certify Volvo vehicles.”

Costco Executive members can receive a $1,250 incentive on Volvo hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and BEVs from the years 2022 to 2025, while Gold Star and Business members can get a $1,000 incentive.

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
