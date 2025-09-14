7 Best New Costco Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I am a devoted Costco shopper, and not just for food. As a fashion and beauty writer, I always search for great clothing for less. And, the warehouse and website are a secret resource, ranging from affordable Kirkland Signature essentials to shock designer finds. Here are the 7 best Costco clothing finds so perfect shoppers keep going back for more.

1 An adidas Track Suit for $40

Everything from the 1990s is back, including adidas track pants and jackets, each available at Costco for $19.99. And this adidas Women’s 3-Stripes Track Jacket. It comes in black and light purple, sizes XS to XL. “I absolutely love this Adidas tracksuit! The fit was perfect—the small size was exactly as expected. I initially bought the light purple color, which is gorgeous, and I loved it so much that I purchased the black one too. The tracksuit is incredibly versatile—I wear it to my grandson’s soccer games, and I’ve even paired the jacket with corduroy pants for an evening out. The material is just the right weight, comfortable and easy to wear, and it washes beautifully. Highly recommend!” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Hunter Rain Boots

Many customers have been sharing about Hunter rain boots at the warehouse and online. “🤩@hunterboots spotted at @costco in three colors! Green, red and black for $79.99!! We are debating between the red and green! So cute!📍Found in northwest @costco clubs! Check your local store for price and availability!” Costco Deals shared. The same boots are a little more on the Costco website, but still retail for almost double at other stores.

3 A Spyder Men’s Track Suit

I am also loving this Spyder Men’s Full Zip Hoodie, $16.99, and Spyder Active Men’s Jogger, just $13.99 through September 21. “I bought the full zip hoodie with matching pants. Together they make a great warm-up suit – soft, roomy and attractive. I have previously owned Spyder gear and they wear well, even after numerous washes. Costco prices for the ensemble are very reasonable and the ordering and delivery process was simple and trouble-free,” writes a shopper.

4 The Perfect Men’s Crew Neck Tee

Kirkland Signature Men’s Crew Neck Tee averages about $4 a shirt if you buy them at the store, and shoppers are obsessed. Online, get the 6-pack for $24.99. “This is my second time buying these. I tried another national brand and they just don’t compare to these! These are by far the heaviest weight tee that last for years. I will never purchase any other tee from now on,” one writes. “This is just a great t-shirt. The cotton is thick and feels super smooth, not flimsy at all. I’ve washed it a bunch of times, and it hasn’t stretched out. The black color is still as vibrant as the day I got it—no fading. It’s also the perfect length for tucking in, which is a huge plus. It’s a reliable, comfortable shirt that I’d definitely recommend,” another says.

5 $19 Straight Leg Jeans with Over 31,000 5-Star Reviews

Shoppers love the Gloria Vanderbilt Women’s Amanda Stretch Denim Jean, available in multiple color washes for just $18.99 a pair. The style has over 31,000 perfect 5-star reviews. One shopper owns six pairs. “These are holding up beautifully,” they wrote. “I literally wear these five out of seven days a week because they fit they don’t stretch out and they’re really comfortable they have a lot of stretch.”

6 The Most Comfortable Men’s Briefs

One of the most popular items in the men’s department? Kirkland Signature Men’s Boxer Brief, 4-pack. They are “fantastics,” per a shopper. “I bought these several weeks ago and am buying more. Great fit and not bulky for all cotton. Super soft and comfortable.”

RELATED: Costco Shoppers Say These 8 Items Are “the Most Bang for Your Buck”.

7 Thermal Layers Great for Every Season

Over in the kids department, there are lots of repeat buyers of 32 Degrees Kids’ Heat Set. “About two years ago I bought several sets of these for my granddaughter. They have become her go to outfits. She puts them on after swimming, wears them as pj’s, and uses them for layering. On trips to visit her other grandparents they continue to be a big part of her basic wardrobe. The only thing she changes is the size. Thanks Costco for such versatile pieces. And BTW they are part of this years halloween costume,” they wrote.