11 Best New Costco Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop 11 new Costco decor finds, from outdoor patio seating sets to ceramic vases.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you looking for some great items to decorate your home this month? Head on over to Costco. The members-only warehouse has so many new arrivals that Costco shoppers are throwing in their carts this summer to get their homes and outdoor spaces ready for the warm weather season. From throw pillows and blankets to outdoor sectionals and even the prettiest cat scratcher I have ever seen, there are plenty of things you will want to add to your cart. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 11 best new Costco decor finds hitting shelves in June.

1 A Stunning Patio Seating Set

Costco Buzz shared about a gorgeous patio set. “Costco outdoor deal alert 👀☀️🔥 Spotted the Henredon Annalise 4-piece outdoor patio seating set for just $1,500 😳 Originally $1,899.99 — that’s almost $400 off 💥 Perfect for backyard gatherings, summer nights, and outdoor entertaining,” they wrote. “Deals like this don’t usually last long.”

2 Decorative Pillows

Don’t miss out on some bougie-looking throw pillows. “New Costco home decor find,” Costco Buzz shared. “Spotted Town & Country Living Wash Luxe decorative pillows at Costco.” They come in a set of two and three different designs. “Perfect for living room, bedroom, or accent chairs. Such an easy way to add a cozy touch to your home.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Finds Under $15 Hitting Shelves This Week

3 A Pottery Barn Looking Bath Rug

There are so many Costco items that look so Pottery Barn, including these new bath rugs. “New Costco home find. Spotted Riviera Scroll foam bath mat at Costco,” Costco Buzz shared, adding that they have a 100% cotton top and anti-skid backing. They also come in four colors. Such a cozy and practical bathroom upgrade.”

4 A Huge Faux Palm Tree

Costco Savvy recommends a large and gorgeous faux tree. “I spotted this beautiful 6.5 ft faux palm tree at Costco 🌴 It’s a low maintenance piece that comes in a neutral textured pot, making it easy to style in different spaces!” she wrote about the stunning greenery.

5 A Versatile Pouf

Costco Chika shared about a great new pouf. “These gorgeous indoor/outdoor poufs instantly make any space feel more cozy, styled, and inviting. Whether you place them in your living room, patio, bedroom, or reading nook, they add that perfect designer touch. Bonus: they’re spot clean only, making them easy to maintain while still looking beautiful,” she wrote.

6 Swan Outdoor Patio Chairs

Costco New Deals shared about great patio chairs. “These swan outdoor patio chairs by @sunvillaoutdoor might be one of the prettiest outdoor finds I’ve spotted at Costco this summer. ☀️🏡✨ all-weather resin wicker, premium Sunbrella fabric cushions, and comes fully assembled so it’s ready to enjoy right away,” they wrote about the $499 item.

7 Spiral Topiaries

Costco Chika shared about huge faux topiaries. “These 4ft Spiral Topiaries just landed at Costco and they are FULL 😍✨UV resistant, gorgeous, and instantly make your front porch, patio, or entryway look elevated without the maintenance. RUN before the garden lovers clear these out,” she wrote.

8 The Viral Wood Panels

All the influencers are sharing about the viral wood panels. “Costco just dropped one of the cleanest room upgrades at the warehouse with these Artika acoustic wood wall panels now $34.99, $15 off, and they instantly make a space look more modern. The wood slat design adds that high-end studio vibe while also helping reduce echo and noise. Share with a friend who’s upgrading their setup,” wrote one.

9 The Chicest Scratching Post

The Costco Chick shared about the chicest scratching post ever, that honestly doubles as decor. “The purfect aesthetic for your house. Costco has this adorable new cat scratcher right now! Spotted at Costco in Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh),’ they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 A Wood Countertop

You can even get a countertop at Costco and install it yourself. Costco Jacque shared about the viral, new find. “How pretty is this Vision Home acacia countertop at Costco? 😍 It’s perfect for a kitchen, desk, or vanity, and such a great DIY find!” they captioned the post.

11 And, Pottery Barn Looking Vases

Costco Guide shared about a decorative item that is giving Pottery Barn or Crate and Barrel for a fraction of the price. “Ceramic vases at Costco come in 3 styles for only $23.99 each! Available at Costco and online on Costco.com!” she wrote.