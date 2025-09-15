The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

No, it’s not too early to start thinking about Christmas decor—at least according to Hobby Lobby. My local Hobby Lobby store set up its holiday section weeks ago, and there are already so many amazing items to get your home decorated. From Christmas trees and ornaments to holiday crafts, throw pillows, and cozy blankets, I recommend buying now instead of waiting until later, when all the best items will be sold out. Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby Christmas decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Whimsical Grinch-Inspired Tree

Shoppers love this Whimsical Pre-Lit Christmas Tree – 7.5 ft, currently on sale for $159.99, which offers a Grich-like vibe. “I have 2 other of these trees; they are beautiful, have just the right amount of lights, and are full. they make for a great Grinch Christmas!” one shopper says.

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 A Gingerbread Man Ornament Making Kit

You might not be ready to decorate for Christmas fully, but it’s not too early to start with Christmas decoration crafts. This Brother Sister Design Studio Gingerbread Man Ornament Craft Kit has everything you need to design an adorable ornament. These make thoughtful gifts for loved ones.

3 These Festive Pine Candle Rings

If you want to make your holiday candles pop, get some Pine Candle Rings. These faux pine rings encompass your candle, adding a design element for just $4.49 on sale. “Love this,” writes a shopper. “This is so pretty & great quality. I got it in store where I picked out the one I liked the most. This could also be used as a candle ring, too. Definitely recommend it!”

4 Cowboy Boot Holiday Blankets

Hobby Lobby always has a great selection of cozy throw blankets. The store is already getting holiday designs in stock, like this Cowboy Boot Throw Blanket, on sale for $8.99. It’s soft, fuzzy, and has a fun Western vibe.

5 Christmas Throw Pillows

Another aisle I always shop at Hobby Lobby? Throw pillows. Their seasonal selection is great with lots of affordable but tempting options. I am really into this Red, White & Green Plaid Pillow, currently half off for $13.49 as part of the store’s Christmas sale. It’s subtle but still offers major holiday vibes. “I was leery that the plaid would emit a ‘farmhouse’ vibe, which I do not want. Thankfully, it makes for a cozy, comfy traditional feel that we love. I agree that the green is quite muted but that’s what I prefer,” writes a shopper.

6 A Festive Doormat

Don’t forget about decorating your front porch. This Merry Coir Doormat is an easy way to infuse holiday spirit into your front door area for just $6.49. Get it while it is half off.

RELATED: 7 Hobby Lobby Items So Perfect Shoppers “Keep Going Back for More”.

7 Pink Light Up Glass Christmas Trees

My daughter was obsessed with this Light Up Christmas Tree in pink. And, at $8.99, it makes for a great girly decoration. “Very cute tree, good quality for the price. It has 2 modes: regular on/off or the timer, which works for 6 hours. If you leave the timer switch on after the 6 hours are up, the tree will light up again exactly 18 hours later. Takes 2 AA batteries,” writes a shopper. “I bought several of these as gifts and they are so cute. Excellent quality for the price,” adds another.