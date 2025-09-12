The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Hobby Lobby has so many amazing home items, ranging from the coziest blanket and chic throw pillows to seasonal decor and dried flowers. And if you haven’t shopped the store’s kitchen section, you are missing out. This week, there are so many items flooding it that I never knew I needed, including a clever movie theater popcorn bucket dupe, a Pac-Man-themed bowl perfect for noodle and ramen night, and organization must-haves. Here are the 7 best new Hobby Lobby kitchen finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Popcorn Bucket That Will Transport You to the Movie Theater

Who needs movie theater popcorn when you can make your own at home and serve it in the Red & White Striped Popcorn Bucket from Hobby Lobby? The adorable bucket is just $2.79 and will make you feel like you are sitting behind the big screen.

2 Black Pantry Labels to Get Organized

It’s time to get your pantry organized! Hobby Lobby makes it easier with these clever Black Pantry Labels, just $1.99 and worth the hype. “Absolutely love these especially for the price. They fit on my mason jars great!” writes a shopper. “Love these. They add a nice touch to everyday items,” adds another.

3 A Gorgeous Silver Charger Plate

If you want to upgrade your dining table, consider getting new chargers. Hobby Lobby sells lots of options in a range of colors from black to metallic. This Silver Charger Plate is one of my favorites in the new arrivals section, and a bargain at $1.99.

4 A Cute Cast Iron Cow Paper Towel Holder

Infuse some fun into your kitchen with this Brown Cow Metal Paper Towel Holder for $10.99. “This is the most adorable paper towel holder and its sturdy,” writes a shopper. Another notes that it is “adorable and sturdy” in their 5-star review. “This is true cast iron & very sturdy! Such a great find.”

5 A Great Coffee Pod Holder

If you are looking for a unique place to keep all your coffee pods, Hobby Lobby has the solution. This Black Coffee Mug Metal Coffee Pod Holder, $12.99, is shaped like a coffee mug and designed to display all your pods.

6 A Purr-Fect Spoon Rest

Kitty lovers, get ready to shop! This Are You Kitten Me Right Meow Spoon Rest is purrfectly adorable for resting your cookware to avoid making a mess in the kitchen. And, at $4.99, it also makes a great gift. It’s an old item, but the store just got a restock. “I’ve had this spoon rest for roughly 5 years now and it’s definitely stood the rest of time so far. It hasn’t stained and it’s managed to survive a few falls without breaking or cracking. I’m not sure how it would stand up in a dishwasher as handwash,” writes a shopper. “Cute and terrific!” adds another.

7 A Pac-Man Bowl with Chopsticks Perfect for Noodles and Rice

My daughter loves ramen and my son is obsessed with fried rice. This Silver Buffalo Pac-Man Ramen Bowl Set is so adorable, and even comes with chopsticks and a place to rest them. It just arrived and is $10.99 at the store and online.