6 Best Hobby Lobby Home Dupes for $768 Cheaper

Anyone with an eye for interior design knows there’s nothing better than coming across the perfect piece after a long search. Unfortunately, it can often be a fleeting victory once you look at the price tag and realize your find will torpedo your entire budget. But your design dreams aren’t dashed just yet: Savvy shoppers have come up with plenty of affordable options that look uncannily similar to products sold at higher-end stores. Read on for the best Hobby Lobby home decor dupes you can pick up now—including one that could save you nearly $770.

1 Dupe for Mackenzie Childs Checkered Cutting Board

Savings: $186

Just because an item is functional doesn’t mean it can’t look great in your kitchen, too. This Mackenzie Childs checkered cutting board can be one of the easiest ways to add a little character to your culinary space. But while you might not have the funds to drop $200 on it at Williams Sonoma, you can still get your hands on what appears to be a carbon copy.

In a recent TikTok video, user @edithyulianna shows off a nearly identical cutting board at Hobby Lobby. However, in this case, you’ll only have to pay $13.99, which works out to a saving of $186 (or about 93 percent off).

2 Dupe for Spode China Dinnerware

Savings: $335

While entertaining is truly a year-round job for most ambitious hosts, there’s no denying that autumn calls for something a little more special when planning out a meal. But before you splurge and spend $408 on a fall-themed 20-piece tableware set, you can still get the same effect and have some money left over for your grocery budget with an elegant dupe.

During a recent shopping trip, TikToker @a_hunn pointed out that one item on the shelf bears a striking resemblance to a pricier plate collection.

“If I didn’t already have the Woodlands Spode China collection, I would go to Hobby Lobby and get this one,” she explains. “This set is not only currently 40 percent off, but it looks just like Woodlands Spode for a fraction of the cost.”

So, how much will you save? You can pick up dinner plates for just $5.09 apiece, and side items like salad plates ($3.29), cereal bowls ($4.49), and coffee mugs ($5.39).

3 Dupe for Pottery Barn’s Pumpkin Drinking Glasses

Savings: $4.50 each

It’s not just what you’re serving your food on that has to dress up for the season: Glasses need love, too. At first blush, it’s tempting to spring for pricier products like this set of four pumpkin drinking glasses (which run for $56 at Pottery Barn) or these playfully spooky juice glasses from Anthropologie ($16 apiece).

But if you’re looking to save money without sacrificing that autumn aesthetic, you’re in luck. TikTok user @JessicaRenaeeee recently found drinkware dupes for these designer items. You can pick them up at Hobby Lobby for just $9.59 each, making them about $4.50 less per glass.

4 Dupe for the Nugget Couch

Savings: $167

Typically, anything toy-related tends to draw from the aesthetic appeal of a room. However, thanks to new designs, products like this Nugget sofa can turn any couch, bed, or corner into a play area. But while the list price for the name brand is $249, you can spend less at Hobby Lobby.

During a recent trip to the store, TikToker @itsme_BreeMarie says she was lucky enough to come across the last of the items on the floor. She was also lucky in getting an even better price on the modular kids’ sofa, picking it up for $81.99 compared to the $167.99 that’s listed on the store’s website.

5 Dupe for Anthropologie’s Primrose Mirror

Savings: $768

Mirrors are a key element of interior design: Of course, they provide a way to get a glimpse of yourself while getting ready, but they can also help reflect light and make spaces feel roomier. However, before you run out to spend top dollar on a large decorative piece, you might want to swing by your local Hobby Lobby.

In a recent post, TikTok user @christinayaromich gushes about an Anthropologie mirror dupe that’s available at the DIY and decor store. The high-end retailer lists their 3-foot and 5-foot mirrors for $548 and $898, respectively. However, Hobby Lobby sells identical items for $64.99 and $129.99 for the two sizes—providing a whopping savings of $483 and $768.

6 Dupe for Pottery Barn’s Flameless Pumpkin Candle

Savings: $79.50

If we’re being honest, autumn is the best time of year to break out the scented candles. However, if you’re concerned about safety (or simply want that flickering effect without the scents), you can opt for a convenient LED version that illuminates with the push of a button.

It might be easy to settle for spending $89 for this flickering wax pumpkin candle at Pottery Barn if you really want that fall look. But according to a video posted by TikToer @haaayyyyleeyyy, you can score one for just $9.49 at Hobby Lobby.