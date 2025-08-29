The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco is a great place to buy everything from rotisserie chicken to giant, diamond engagement rings. And, if you aren’t buying home items there, you are missing out on great deals. On any day that ends in “y” you can save so much money on mattresses, vacuum cleaners, fitness equipment, and bedding. However, there are lots of added sales right now. Here are the 7 best Costco home items with “Instant Savings” to get before they are gone.

1 A Luxurious Dyson Vacuum Cleaner

Major Dyson sale alert! One of the brand’s most popular and luxurious cleaning gadgets, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, is $110 off in-warehouse and online. The cleaning gadget offers up to an hour of run time and three powerful cleaning modes. Once you use a Dyson, you will never go back.

2 Up to $1,850 on LG, Whirlpool, and Samsung Appliances

Suppose you have been waiting for the right time to splurge on a major appliance, run to Costco now. This month, save $300 to $1,850 on LG appliances, $150 to $1,200 off Whirlpool, and $100 to $1,200 off Samsung. I mean, who wouldn’t want this gorgeous Samsung French Door Refrigerator in their kitchen?

3 A Space Saving Treadmill for $200 Off

Transform your living space into a gym and then back into a living space again with the Kingsmith Elite Pro Folding Treadmill, currently $200 off, $799.99 including shipping and handling. The price is valid through September 21.

4 This Designer Sectional with Storage for $250 Off

People are obsessed with Lovesac furniture, but you don’t have to pay retail for the name brand at Costco. This month, the Lovesac Modular Sectional Sofa Bundle 4 Seats/5 Standard Sides with Storage is $250 off, $3,749.99 including shipping and handling. It comes with four sectional seats, two storage seats, and five standard seats with covers. It also has a Lovesac PillowSac with Cover, 2 Large Throw Pillows and 2 Small Throw Pillows, and 2 Footsac Blankets. “Lovesac is amazing,” writes a shopper. “Second time getting a Lovesace couch. While expensive, the washable covers and modular nature of the set makes it extremely worth the money. The storage bases are harder to assemble and it definitely takes some time to get everything put together. But the quality of the furniture is impressive and as our previous couch of 3 years is still going strong, they last. Only complaint is that we don’t have many options for the pillow cases color wise and will it’s nice to have the extra pillows they were a bit unimpressive compared to the quality of the couch. The included blankets were warm and of good quality. Great furniture, would recommend.”

5 A Gorgeous Bookcase at $120 Off

The Stefan 72″ Bookcase, $419.99 less $120 through August 31, bringing the price down to $299.99 delivered, is a gorgeous addition to your home. It also qualifies for Costco Direct Savings. “Love this bookcase. It’s sturdy, beautiful, and looks amazing in my home. It was easy to put together. I followed the advice of another reviewer and purchased a ratcheting screwdriver with a hex head. Total game changer, highly recommend,” a shopper writes.

6 Save Up to $400 on My Favorite Avocado Organic Mattress

There is a crazy mattress sale for Labor Day at Costco, with some up to $700 off, while others come with Costco Shop Cards. One of my favorites, the Avocado Organic 11″ Hybrid Mattress, is originally $1,199.99, but it is $250 off this weekend for a full size, while the king is $400 off. This includes shipping and handling. “This is the 2nd organic latex mattress we’ve had over a period of about 20 years. They’re fantastic and worth the investment in a good DreamTime. Because we TRUST that Costco stands by it’s products, we did the UNthinkable: we bought it online without trying it out! Lucky for us ~ we scored!! The Avocado brand is the kind of green company we like. Their claims re this mattress were accurate. We look forward to many good dreams and naps on this firm yet yielding mattress!” a shopper writes.

7 A Stunning Faux Orchid

I love real orchids, but I hate it when they die. This forever-blooming Faux 4′ Phalaenopsis Orchid looks freakishly real and is $30 off, bringing the price down to $99.99, including shipping and handling. “I’ve received this orchid for Mother’s Day simply beautiful realistic. The vase is fabulous. I love it,” writes a shopper. “This faux 4 foot Orchid plant is absolutely gorgeous. It was easy to order it online and was delivered in a timely manner with great emails acknowledging order, order processing, shipping, and delivery. It was easy to take right out of the delivery box and required very little adjusting of orchid branches. The pot it comes in was beautiful. I ordered the white orchids in the grey pot. They look very nice in my entryway. The orchids look very realistic and I love that they need no watering or care 😊❤️ The perfect orchid plant for me, requiring no watering or care,” adds another.