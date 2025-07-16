7 Secrets About Costco’s Bakery Department
Here's everything you need to know about the warehouse retailer's cakes, cookies, and croissants.
Costco shoppers know their membership grants them access to everything from a great deal on gas to a one-of-a-kind return policy. But the store’s bakery department stands out as a particular fan favorite, whether it’s scoring that coveted sheet cake for an upcoming birthday or welcoming back one of your seasonal favorites. But besides knowing what products are absolute must-buys, there’s still a lot more important information you should know about the beloved section. Read on for some fresh and hot secrets about Costco’s bakery department.
1
Your kids may be entitled to a free treat while shopping.
Costco is already widely known for its free samples, but if you happen to have your kids in tow, they might be able to take advantage of another freebie with a treat from the bakery section.
“This is something that was common pre-pandemic… if you’re shopping in person and want to treat your little one, don’t be afraid to (politely) ask if they can have a cookie,” Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, tells Best Life. “And if it turns out they’re not handing them out, maybe just give in and buy a package of the chocolate chip cookies as a reward for later.”
2
You might be able to get frozen cookie dough.
The baked goods that roll out of Costco may be popular, but one of the store’s most coveted items hasn’t even seen time in an oven: frozen cookie dough. Unfortunately, you might have a hard time locating it.
“Recent reports say this is only available in Canada, but anecdotally, I can say that in the last few years, I’ve seen boxes of Costco’s bakery cookie dough for sale on the website as part of the ‘cold and frozen’ section,” says Ramhold. “It’s kind of a tossup.”
If you’re desperate, Ramhold says to ask your local store’s bakery if you can buy some—but be prepared to be let down.
“If that does happen, though, it’s well worth just buying their already-baked cookies,” she suggests. “The minis are just as good as the full-size ones and maybe even more dangerous because of their bite-sized snackability.”
3
They only bake some items from scratch.
Part of the draw of Costco’s cookies, cakes, and brownies is that many can come quite close to (or even surpass) that homemade level of quality. But not everything on the menu comes together on-site.
In a post earlier this year to the r/Costco subreddit, a customer asked employees to weigh in on which items were actually made from scratch at the stores.
One worker said there was a decent mix of parcooked items and products that were put together right in the kitchen, including pie crusts, pecan and pumpkin pie fillings, round cakes, sheet cakes, and cheesecakes. They make most frosting and icings for cakes and baked goods in-store, as well.
“Muffins and quick loaf breads like lemon and banana bread are like the cakes [and] also baked in-house from a mix,” the employee added. “[So] when I say ‘from scratch,’ it’s usually a provided dry mix that water, eggs, oil, vanilla, etc., are added to.”
So, what’s not built in the bakery? Another employee says croissants, buns, chocolatines, and danishes are on the list of items that arrive frozen but unbaked, as well as a lot of bread.
“All bread is frozen and then baked, so loaves, artisan rolls, baguettes, bagels,” they clarify. “[The] exception is dinner rolls are made in-house.”
4
Costco’s cakes are usually cheaper and of higher quality than grocery stores’ offerings.
Whether you’re a lousy baker or just need a cake in a pinch, Costco offers an excellent option for anyone looking for a quick cake. In fact, Ramhold says the warehouse retailer typically offers cakes that are superior to grocery store chain offerings at an even better price.
“You can get a half-sheet cake for around $25, and they’re some of the most delicious store-bought cakes out there,” she says. “You can order custom cakes if you want, but you can also pick up blank cakes and decorate them yourself if you feel so inclined.”
Still, she points out that Costco will conveniently have plenty of general pre-decorated cakes for whatever your occasion may be: “It makes for excellent last-minute party pickups if you don’t want to make your own.”
5
The store constantly adds new items.
Besides offering items that are hot out of the oven, the warehouse retailer is known for keeping its list of offerings fresh, too.
“Costco has been known for delicious cookies, giant muffins, and Danish pastries as well as all-butter croissants, various types of bread, and more. But they also frequently develop new recipes or release seasonal favorites,” says Ramhold.
“Look for pumpkin streusel muffins and pumpkin cheesecake during the fall, while spring may have things like carrot cake cupcakes or the new lemon blueberry loaf, and key lime pie tends to return during the summer,” she says.
To get a feel for what your local store offers, she suggests making it a habit to swing by the bakery section every time you make a run to the store, just so you don’t miss any potential new favorites.
6
They don’t let leftovers go to waste.
Fresh items tend to move very quickly at Costco, but even the most popular items don’t always sell out. Fortunately, even the cupcakes and croissants that don’t get picked up still get put to good use.
When leftover items get within days of their best-by date, the warehouse chain gathers them and donates them to local and national charities and food banks, including Feeding America, Chowhound reports. This ensures the baked goods will still be edible by the time they get to their destination.
The quality control process doesn’t end there, either. The goods are also hand-inspected by volunteers to ensure they’re safe for consumption and not too far past their prime. In many instances, the food is also refrigerated before making its way onto the shelf in food banks to help prolong its shelf life and freshness, per Chowhound.
7
Products can disappear in a flash.
As a warehouse retailer, Costco tends to have more items in stock than your average store. But when it comes to popular baked goods, you might not have as much luck landing your favorite things—especially if they’re seasonal.
“For example, the pumpkin cheesecake may be around for a very short amount of time during the month of November, so if you see an item you want, it’s worth picking it up as soon as it’s available,” says Ramhold. “Otherwise, you may end up missing out entirely.”
If anything, this should serve as a bit of an incentive to treat yourself. “Don’t assume that anything new is there to stay, so shop for your favorites while you can,” she says.