5 Reasons Costco Gas Stations Are the "Very Best," Shoppers Say

A basic Costco membership will run you $60 a year—but with that highly coveted card, you also get access to Costco's premiere travel offerings, technical support, pharmacy and optical, and, of course, iconic food court. However, if you were to ask shoppers what the biggest perk is, it might be Costco's gas stations. The warehouse offers member-exclusive fuel prices that are upwards of 70 cents cheaper than other gas stations. In other words, the Costco membership basically pays for itself. Keep reading to discover why Costco gas stations are the "very best" according to shoppers.

1 Costco fuel stations have trained attendants.

Shoppers say the customer service at Costco gas stations is unmatched. In a Reddit thread about Costco gas, one member noted how Costco has "attendants walking the station the whole time" to ensure things are moving swiftly, orderly, and safely.

"I like that there is almost always an attendant outside. You don't have to walk away from your car and go into a store to get help if something goes wrong," added another.

Elsewhere in the thread, someone said Costco fuel stations are noticeably cleaner than other gas stations because of their all-star staff. One Costco member living in New Jersey remarked that attendants also "monitor the lines for cutting [and] direct traffic."

2 Customers feel protected from credit card skimmers at Costco.

According to a FICO report obtained by Experian, there was a 759 percent year-over-year increase in credit card skimming in 2022—with gas station pumps being a very popular target.

Card skimming happens when a payment reader has been tampered with, consequently putting you and your financial information at risk. However, several shoppers mentioned that they've never felt vulnerable at Costco gas stations.

"Safer for my credit cards. To date, never had skimmers found at my Costco," wrote one person.

Another shopper said this goes back to Costco's well-trained staff who man the area.

"There is just too much visibility," they noted. "I always think it would be tougher for someone to install and use a skimmer on their pumps so I feel better about that."

A Costco gas attendant actually replied to that comment, writing, "We also do a physical inspection of our pumps every hour to make sure they haven't been tampered with. No one is more careful about this than Costco."

3 The card readers at Costco gas stations are user-friendly.

Costco members aren't required to enter their zip code or phone number, which shoppers say helps streamline the pumping process. A Reddit user said they also appreciate the minimal supermarket ads on the payment screen.

"My favorite thing is I don't have to put in my zip code, then decline rewards from local grocery store, then decline rewards through them," they wrote.

Building on that sentiment, another member added, "I'm much more sensitive to environmental stimuli than I'd have ever chosen. I hate that unsolicited, unwanted, obnoxious garbage screaming out of gas pump speakers as I desperately punch all the buttons looking for the one that mutes it…Costco doesn't use their pumps to blast me with marketing."

Should you ever come across a Costco gas pump that does play elevator music or unwanted ads, a third person shared that "the second from the top button on the right side" will mute the noise.

4 Costco fuel stations offer top-tier gasoline.

You don't have to fork over extra pennies to get high-quality gas at Costco. Multiple shoppers praised Costco for its "tier one rated gas" that's "extremely cheap" on the wallet.

"Top Tier Additives (not octane) are the best at keeping deposits off of valves and pistons," reads one comment. "Costco adds the additives at the pump and buys base gas typically from BP, but that depends on the region."

According to Costco, "The additional fuel detergent additives we've included in our Kirkland Signature licensed formulas, help clean your engine and keep your vehicle running its best. Kirkland Signature Fuel has been certified to meet the Top Tier performance standards and is available in each product we sell."

5 By filling up your tank at Costco, you're saving money.

Shoppers say Costco gas is worth the price of an annual membership alone. "Best is the price. I routinely save 60–70 cents a gallon," shared one member.

"It's the entire reason to get a membership," said another in agreement. "If Costco is even close to your commute, you'll save enough on gas alone in a month or two to accommodate."

A third reported, "I noticed last week while visiting my parents that Costco charges low tier gas prices for mid tier gas. I hadn't noticed that before. Costco gas is the best."