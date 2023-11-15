5 Best Clothing Items to Buy at Costco, Experts Say

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Is there anything Costco can't do? The big-box retailer is one of our favorites for all things jumbo-sized, as well as electronics, bakery items, and rotisserie chickens (duh!). But you're missing out if you've been strolling past its clothing section. The store has tons of house-brand and name-brand items—and shopping for them while you purchase groceries gets your errands done faster. Not sure what's worth the investment and what's not? Read on for shopping experts' insights into the best clothing to purchase from Costco.

1 Socks

Socks are one of those pesky clothing items that you need to be functional but don't want to spend too much money on. That's where Costco comes in.

"They often have great deals on packages of socks, so especially if you are looking to buy basic socks in bulk for the whole family, you can save money by shopping here, as they typically have solid deals on packages of Puma socks, as well as their Kirkland brand," says Rex Freiberger, CEO, Gadget Review. "Their Kirkland brand socks are high quality and can last for a long time, so not only are you saving money by buying them, but you're getting a great product."

Right now, a pack of eight is just $13.99.

2 Wool beanies

By shopping for an affordable beanie at Costco, you won't get upset if you accidentally leave one on the train or drop it in the parking lot. Instead, Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with the shopping comparison site DealNews.com, suggests the Bula Unisex Merino Wool Blend Beanie 2-pack, which costs $18.99 and comes with a gray and black hat.

"They're extremely warm, so if you live in a mild climate, it might be something you don't use very often, but this is a good price for a two-pack," she says. "They're super soft and well worth adding to your winter accessories, plus they also qualify for the Buy More & Save promotion."

3 T-shirts

There's nothing quite like a luxury T-shirt, but they have way too many enemies in the form of sweat, coffee stains, and regular wear and tear. That's why Ramhold suggests those from Costco brands like 32 Degrees.

"The multipacks usually have three or four shirts included for around $20 or so, which works out to $5 per shirt," she says. "At those prices, it's already affordable to stock up, but they also often qualify for the buy more and save promotions, which can help you save even more in the long run." That's especially true if you tend to spill a lot!

4 Joggers

Consider Costco your one-stop shop for sweatpants.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Costco usually has a few different brands of joggers for men and women, including Kirkland Signature, Orvis, Champion, FILA, PUMA, 32 Degrees, and more, and prices can range from under $10 to just over $20, and some of those are two-packs so you get an even better offer," says Ramhold. "They're often decently comfortable, but it's always a good idea to check them out in person to see if you like the initial look and feel of them, rather than shopping online and possibly ending up with items you want to return."

Some creators on TikTok will review the pants, so you know which ones are most worth your cash.

5 Outerwear

When it comes to outerwear, Ramhold suggests shopping Costco online, so you can see the full range of what is available.

"The sheer number of options is a good reason to shop at Costco for outerwear, but it's also excellent when you can find things like a Burberry trench coat for $1,749.99—while that's pricey, it's a designer good and roughly $840 less than what you'd pay elsewhere," she says.

Of course, that's the outlier. "Most items are pretty reasonable, with wool coats around $60, faux leather jackets for around $50 or so, and other jackets around $20." You'll be able to find something that suits your style and budget.

