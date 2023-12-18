10 Hidden Costco Benefits You Need to Take Advantage Of, Expert Says

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Buying in bulk at Costco is a great way to save money on everything from food to furniture. Dig a little deeper, and you'll find that hitting the aisles only scratches the surface of savings available at this wholesale retailer. Ravi Wadan, a financial coach and content creator, says there are quite a few benefits at Costco that can save you major money—but only if you know where to look. Keep reading to learn about the hidden Costco benefits he says you need to take advantage of.

1 Gift cards

One of the best ways to save money at Costco is to check out their gift card selection, Wadan said in a recent TikTok post. Besides making great gifts, gift cards that you keep for your own use can help you save on the things you need.

"For example, right now you can get a $500 Southwest Airlines gift card for $450, which is 10 percent off. You can also get $100 worth of Top Golf gift cards for $80, which is 20 percent off," the financial expert says. "Costco has dozens of these gift cards that can save you some serious, serious money."

2 Gas

Wadan says that the second thing you should use your Costco membership for is gas. In his post, he points to a map showing how gas prices can vary across a single neighborhood.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"As you can see here, regular unleaded is selling at Costco for $4.29 a gallon, which is much cheaper than any other gas station in the area," he says.

3 Costco Travel

Next, Wadan suggests booking vacation packages using Costco Travel, a site that offers weekly deals and limited-time discounts on flights, hotels, cruises, and more.

However, the financial expert says his favorite Costco Travel feature is booking rental cars at unbeatable prices: "They typically have the lowest prices around, you can reserve a car with no money down, and you can add an additional driver for free."

4 Auto and home insurance

The fourth thing you should be using your Costco membership for is auto and home insurance, Wadan says. "My wife and I recently switched over to Connect from Progressive, and we ended up saving like $600 a year," he notes.

5 Pet insurance

Pet insurance is another Costco benefit that many members don't realize is available to them. The wholesaler has partnered with Figo, one of the top-rated pet insurance brands, to offer 15 percent off of their coverage.

"Now, I don't have any pets myself, but I've heard from many people that Costco has some of the best rates on pet insurance on the market today," says Wadan.

6 Tires

Tires for your car can be a major expense—in fact, the median price for four tires is between $460 and $1,280, according to NerdWallet. Wadan shared in a second TikTok video that you can save on this major expense by heading straight to Costco.

"When you buy your tires at Costco, you get all of these benefits included in the price," he says, pointing to their list of promotions. These include rotation, balancing, nitrogen tire inflation, inflation checks, flat repairs, and a five-year road hazard warranty.

7 Auto program

That's not the only way you can save on transportation while shopping at Costco. Wadan says you can also save on buying your car itself.

"As an example, you can get a $1,000 rebate when you buy a new Volvo, Chevy, Buick, or GMC model. You can stack this rebate on top of other rebates you qualify for, which makes it a no-brainer," he says.

8 Photos

Printing photos can quickly become expensive—but Costco can help keep prices down. "You can use Costco photos for prints, for photo books, for cards and stationary, calendars and wall art," says Wadan.

9 Wine

Buying wine by the case is a great way to save, and it should come as no surprise that Costco offers amazing bulk deals.

"Now, a lot of people don't know this, but Costco has the best prices on wine in the country," says Wadan. In fact, he notes that Costco is the largest wine retailer in the United States.

10 Pharmacy

Finally, you may be able to cut down your medical costs by visiting Costco's pharmacy, optical department, and hearing aid center, Wadan says. You can fill new prescriptions, refill prescriptions, plan a virtual doctor visit, and even pick up pet medications through this convenient and cost-effective service.

