10 Uber One Benefits, and How to Make the Most of Them

There's no question that Uber has expanded its services since the ride share app launched. What started off as an easy way to hail a ride to the airport or across town can now also be used to order food from local restaurants and have groceries delivered to your door right from your smartphone. Some avid users of the app also opt to sign up for an Uber One membership, which opens up a new tier of exclusive perks and potential savings. But does it make sense for everyone? Read on for all the Uber One benefits you can expect with the monthly membership and to see if the subscription price is worth it for you.

What Is Uber One?

Any user can turn to the Uber app to hail a car or use Uber Eats to order meal delivery. But enrolling in Uber One membership can enhance the experience.

"Uber One is a subscription service offered by Uber that bundles perks for both Uber rides and Uber Eats deliveries," Jon Morgan, a tech expert and CEO of Venture Smarter. "Think of it like a loyalty program, but with monthly or annual fees."

Those who sign up can expect a wide range of membership benefits. "Uber One members receive discounts, exclusive offers, and other advantages that aim to provide more value for their money and a more convenient service experience," George Patient, tech expert and founder and editor of Merch Mates, tells Best Life.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

How Much Does Uber One Cost?

An Uber One membership comes with a cost, which is what makes it exclusive. Roughly, it costs about as much monthly as a streaming service subscription.

"An Uber One membership cost is either $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year," explains Morgan. "This means that if you opt for the annual membership, it comes out to roughly $8.25 per month. It's a flexible service, allowing you to choose the plan that best suits your needs."

However, you may not need to pay out of pocket to join. Some credit cards offer complimentary Uber One membership as one of their perks, while others offer statement credits, a credited membership period, or a monthly membership credit that can offset the fee. Uber has also previously offered six free months of the service to entice new sign-ups, so it keep your eyes peeled for any new offers.

Uber One Benefits

Even though there are certainly savings for regular Uber users over time, you may still see some immediate perks. Here are the Uber One benefits you can expect once you sign up:

Cheaper and Better Rides

Uber has become synonymous with calling for a ride. And if you're looking to save money on some of those surge prices, Uber One can help. Members receive a five percent discount on all eligible rides.

"Of course, this can lead to significant savings over time," says Patient, adding that members also receive access to premium customer support that can help resolve issues faster. Members are also automatically matched with top-rated drivers to further enhance the experience.

Discounts on Food Orders

The Uber Eats app has revolutionized the way we order takeout and get meals delivered, but there is a price for that convenience. Fortunately, Uber One can help keep service fees down.

"Members get up to a 10 percent discount on orders of food from eligible stores, and an unlimited $0 delivery fee applied on eligible food orders over $15," says Morgan.

In addition to the evergreen savings, members also receive access to other special Uber Eats promotions and deals. These can include everything from deep discounts on meals to "buy-one-get-one" offers from specific restaurants.

However, there have been some notable changes to this category. Members no longer enjoy the "Uber One promise" benefit, which previously awarded $5 in Uber Cash whenever a food delivery arrived past the estimated window.

Save Money on Some Grocery Orders

Grocery orders on Uber have simplified what was once a time-consuming errand. Uber One could help you save even more on essentials if you regularly make use of this convenient feature.

"Members get up to a 10 percent discount on orders of groceries, alcohol, and more from participating non-grocery stores," says Morgan. "They also receive $0 delivery fee on eligible grocery orders over $30 from participating grocery stores."

Anyone signed up for Uber One also gets access to priority service, meaning you'll get your grocery orders quicker, too.

Access Special Promotions and Deals

In addition to standing benefits, members receive access to special promotions, including temporary exclusive offers and early access to new features or services.

"They can also expect priority customer service to address any issues or concerns more quickly," says Patient.

So, Is Uber One Worth It?

Seeing all the potential savings can make signing up for a membership seem like a no-brainer. But is Uber One worth it in the end? Here's how to calculate whether or not it's right for you.

You're a Regular Rider

The value of an Uber One membership depends on how frequently you use Uber's services, including rides. But with a relatively small discount, you'll have to be shelling out quite a bit of money to make it worth your while.

"If you spend at least $200 per month on Uber rides, then the membership can certainly save you money," says Morgan.

You Order Delivery Food Often

Almost everyone defaults to delivery every once in a while. But in order to justify the Uber One membership cost, Morgan says you should be spending over $9.99 in delivery fees on Uber Eats each month.

You Get Your Groceries Delivered

A similar calculation applies to grocery shoppers: If you're regularly placing deliveries through the app, you'll have to spend between $80 and $100 per month to make the membership fee worth it. The calculation partly depends on how high your delivery fees are, according to Morgan. They will vary baed on the size of your orders and your location.

How Do I Sign Up For Uber One?

Convinced you're ready to join the higher tier? Fortunately, signing up for Uber One is straightforward and can be done directly in the Uber or Uber Eats app.

"Simply tap on your Account icon in the upper right-hand corner, then tap on the gold Uber One icon," says Morgan. "Then, follow the prompts to enroll and choose between the monthly or annual offering."

From there, you'll have to enter your payment information and confirm your subscription.

"Once signed up, you can start enjoying the benefits immediately," says Patient. "The app will also provide you with a detailed overview of your benefits and how to access them."

Conclusion

Uber One has a number of benefits on offer just to members who pay the subscription fee, whether that's monthly or yearly. Members can expect to instantly start saving money on rides they hail through the Uber app, receive discounts on food and groceries they order through Uber Eats, and avoid service fees on both—all while enjoying member pricing through special deals.

But before you sign up for an Uber One membership, consider whether you use either app enough to make it worth the added cost. Users will have to spend a considerable amount of money on rides, delivery meals, and groceries to enjoy the savings that Uber One membership can lead to. Take the time to consider how much you'll benefit with membership savings applied to your typical spending habits and decide for yourself.