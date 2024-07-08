 Skip to content
How to Reset AirPods, According to Apple Experts

Get your favorite pair of wireless headphones working like new again with this simple reboot.

By Zachary Mack
July 8, 2024
You may prefer using noise-canceling headphones at work, but Apple AirPods are a great option for when you're on the go or working out. They seamlessly integrate with other Apple products, such as your iPhone and Apple Watch, making it easy to take calls, get help from Siri, and, of course, listen to music. But for as easy as wireless earbuds are to set up and use from day to day, they sometimes need a bit of a reboot to get working again just like any other gadget. Read on to find out how to reset AirPods, according to Apple experts.

How to reset regular AirPods.

old entry level AirPods
Shutterstock

The simple design that makes AirPods so easy to use also makes it difficult to know just how to reset them when you need to. But according to George Patient, tech expert and founder and editor of Merch Mates, it's not as hard as you might imagine.

"Begin by putting both AirPods in their charging case and closing the lid," he says. Then, wait 30 seconds before reopening it. You should then press and hold the setup button on the bottom back of their case for about 15 seconds until the small status light begins flashing amber before turning white. Finally, you can reconnect the AirPods to your device as you did the first time you used them.

"This process reboots the AirPods and clears any temporary glitches," Patient says. This can help solve any connectivity problems with your devices and can sometimes fix wonky audio performance.

How to reset AirPod Pros.

A pair of AirPod Pros
iStock

AirPod Pros combine the ease and convenience of the original gadget and add noise canceling to the list of capabilities. But despite this difference—and their slightly larger charging case—you can still reset them the same way.

Patient says to follow the same method of putting the AirPod Pros in their case and waiting 30 seconds before reopening the lid and holding the small setup button. Similarly, this can correct many wireless earbud glitches and re-establish a connection with your phone, laptop, or other devices.

Common problems that can cause your AirPods to malfunction.

woman pudding apple airpod in ear
Framesira / Shutterstock

Beyond seamlessly connecting with Apple devices, AirPods are a a popular wireless headphone option thanks to their consistent reliability. But if you're having to regularly reboot your devices, there could be a more serious problem to blame.

Patient says recurring connectivity problems, when AirPods have trouble connecting to or staying connected to your phone, laptop, or iPad, are a common issue. He explains that this can be caused by other devices causing interference, a missing firmware update, or corrupted software.

Audio issues, such as low volume, warbly or distorted sound, or one of the pair of AirPods not working while the other does, can also arise. While software glitches could be to blame, Patient says it might also have something to do with your audio settings, or could even be the result of a physical blockage.

You might also experience your AirPods not charging properly, whether that's draining battery very quickly or showing incorrect battery levels. Often, this stems from bad communication between the battery case and the AirPods. In all three cases, a reset should be able to help solve the issue relatively quickly.

Resetting your AirPods might not fix these problems.

Two airpods in a person's hand
iStock

Unfortunately, there may come a time when a quick reset won't be the solution your AirPods need. Patient says that physical damage is one of the most common reasons for more serious problems. Getting them overly wet, cracking them, crushing your AirPods can all yield major issues.

"Of course, resetting your AirPods unfortunately won't change the fact that they fell into the sink while you were doing dishes," Patient says.

You might also notice that your AirPods don't last as long after each charge as they used to, especially over time. In this case, Patient says you may need to contact Apple Support for a battery replacement to rectify the issue.

Persistent software bugs could be the explanation for a perfectly fine pair of AirPods that still seem to have connectivity issues.

"Certain bugs simply need more in-depth troubleshooting and software updates to resolve completely," says Patient. In this case, Apple Support is also your best option.

Here's when you should go to the Genius Bar for help with your AirPods.

Apple Genius bar
Shutterstock

One of the perks of purchasing Apple products is that there's a dedicated place to have any persistent problems fixed. However, it can be confusing to know exactly when to take your AirPods into the Genius Bar at your local Apple Store.

According to Patient, physical damage, ongoing audio issues, ongoing connectivity problems, and charging issues are all good enough reasons to bring your set in and have the professionals diagnose what's wrong.

In some cases, Apple technicians may be able to force the software update needed to rid your device of bugs once and for all. And even some physical damage or charging issues can be fixed with hardware swap-outs. However, if you don't have Apple Care or are using older AirPods, your repairs may not be covered.

"You may want to be prepared to pay for some repairs caused by physical damage or for a new battery," Patient tells Best Life.

